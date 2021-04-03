Ingrid Lindblad sank a slippery downhill 10-footer for par on the 18th hole at Augusta National Golf Club, pumping her fist as the ball found the bottom of the cup.

It had to be a bittersweet feeling for the LSU sophomore, who hit the ball well Saturday throughout the final round of the second Augusta National Women’s Amateur but just couldn’t make enough putts to win.

Lindblad and fellow co-first round leader Rose Zhang both shot 3-over par 75s to finish the 54-hole tournament at 2 over 218. It actually was a 55-hole tournament, as Japan’s Tsubasa Kajitani beat American Emilia Migliaccio with a par on 18 to win the title in a sudden-death playoff.

“I mean, it was tough out there,” Lindblad said after the round. “Even if you hit the green, it's not a given two-putt. I experienced that on the back nine today. It's tough out there and then you see the leaderboard and you're like, ‘Oh, I'm only one back,’ or ‘I'm leading by one.’”

Lindblad slipped to a tie for seventh after 11 holes but rebounded into a six-way tie for first when she made her first birdie on the par-5 13th after wedging to 5 feet.

She couldn’t get up and down for par on 14 but reached the par-5 15th in two with a brilliant 225-yard shot over the pond in front. But Lindblad three-putted to settle for par, then three-putted again for bogey on 16 to drop back to 3 over.

Lindblad gave herself a shot to still get in the playoff when her putt died into the cup on the par-4 17th for birdie. But she drove right and hit her second shot right of the green on the par-4 18th. Her chip shot for a tying birdie rolled high and right of the cup before she made her putt for par.

LSU's Ingrid Lindblad takes co-lead into final round of Augusta National Women's Amateur The opportunity to make history in Saturday’s final round of the second Augusta National Women’s Amateur isn’t lost on LSU golfer Ingrid Lindblad.

The Swedish native was the first LSU golfer to play in the event, which debuted in 2019. Lindblad was invited to the 2020 tournament, which was canceled because of the pandemic. All players in last year’s field who retained their amateur standing were invited back, though Lindblad would have qualified as the world’s No. 4-ranked women’s amateur.

“It was awesome out there,” Lindblad said of the experience. “The course is amazing. We had a great time. I’m just happy to be here because I know not many people get to be here and the whole experience is awesome.”

Lindblad returns to Baton Rouge to compete this week in the LSU Golf Classic, which will be played Tuesday and Wednesday at the University Club.