The LSU women’s basketball team will host Nicholls State in its annual Holiday Sweater Game on Tuesday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Game time is set for 6:30 p.m. and is available online at SEC Network Plus. WTGE-FM, 107.3 will broadcast the game.
It's the first of three straight in-state games for the Lady Tigers, who visit Louisiana-Lafayette at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and host Southeastern Louisiana at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 27.
The Lady Tigers (5-3) are coming off a 57-43 loss at Rutgers. Khayla Pointer led all scorers with 21 points, while Ayana Mitchell and Faustine Aifuwa each recorded nine rebounds.
Mitchell ranks 13th in the nation and second in the SEC with 12.0 rebounds per game. She is also 25th in the NCAA and second in the SEC in field goal percentage at 58.7 percent. Mitchell is LSU’s leading scorer this season, averaging 14.4 points per game.
Nicholls (5-5) is led by senior guard Cassidy Barrios, who averages 21.3 points and 10.7 rebounds per game to go along with a team-best 47 assists, 16 steals and nine blocked shots.
The Lady Colonels are coming off a 55-54 win over ULM, in which they fought back from a 23-point deficit. Barrios had 27 points to lead the way and was honored by the Southland Conference as its player of the week for the third time this season.
Fans are encouraged to wear their favorite Holiday Sweater to the game and younger fans will be invited to join LSU football and men’s basketball public address announcer Dan Borné on the court at halftime for a reading of "A Cajun Night Before Christmas."