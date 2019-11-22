LSU and Arkansas have had been raiding each other across the border since way back in 1901. The Tigers lead the series 40-22-2, are 17-10 against the Razorbacks since Arkansas joined the SEC in 1992 and have won six of the last eight. Here’s a look back at five memorable games in the long and colorful series now known as “The Battle for the Boot.”
Jan. 1, 1947
LSU 0, Arkansas 0
The late Y.A. Tittle, the great LSU quarterback, called this the coldest game he ever played. Rain, sleet and snow blanket the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, locking both offenses in blocks of ice while fans light fires in the stands and charge those nearby 10 cents to warm up. LSU piles up a 271-54 edge in total offense and 15-1 edge in first downs but can’t manage to score in what becomes known as the Ice Bowl.
Jan. 1, 1966
LSU 14, Arkansas 7
The No. 2-ranked Razorbacks are riding a 22-game winning streak going into this Cotton Bowl, but the 7-3 Tigers pull off a first-rate shocker. Joe Labruzzo scores on a pair of 1-yard runs and Jerry Joseph’s fourth-quarter interception denies Arkansas a national title. More than 50 years later this remains one of the top two or three upsets in LSU football history.
Nov. 29, 2002
Arkansas 21, LSU 20
The year of LSU’s Bluegrass Miracle victory at Kentucky is also the year of the Markham Street Miracle for Arkansas, named for the street that runs just north of Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium. Trailing 20-14 after an LSU field goal, Matt Jones passes 50 yards to Richard Smith then 31 yards to DeCori Birmingham for a touchdown with :09 remaining. The win puts Arkansas, not LSU, in the SEC Championship Game.
Nov. 23, 2007
Arkansas 50, LSU 48 (3OT)
Darren McFadden goes “Wild Hog” on the Tigers, rushing for 206 yards and three TDs and throwing for a fourth score to upset No. 1 LSU. Matterral Richardson ends it by intercepting Matt Flynn’s two-point pass, and it seems LSU’s hopes of reaching the BCS National Championship Game end as well. But a week later as LSU is beating Tennessee in the SEC Championship Game, Oklahoma beats Missouri and Pittsburgh stuns West Virginia to put the Tigers in the BCS title game it wins over Ohio State in New Orleans.
Nov. 29, 2013
LSU 31, Arkansas 27
LSU is at its 1-yard line down 27-24 with 3:04 left and starting quarterback Zach Mettenberger is sidelined with a season-ending knee injury. Freshman Anthony Jennings, however, is undaunted. “Let’s go,” he said. “It’s time to go 99 yards.” LSU does just that, with Jennings delivering a 49-yard touchdown to Travin Dural with 1:15 left.