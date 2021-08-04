LSU quarterback Myles Brennan broke his left arm Sunday night as he prepared for a fishing trip in Grand Isle during his final week off before preseason practice, his father Owen said Thursday afternoon during an interview with WWL-FM, 105.3.

An avid fisherman during his spare time, Brennan was holding his equipment, and his flip-flop got caught on a loose board, his father said. Brennan tripped and fell on his left arm, unable to brace himself with his hands full.

The fifth-year senior thought he bruised his arm, but the next morning, he realized the injury was more significant. Brennan then drove himself to Baton Rouge, where doctors discovered a compound fracture in the middle of his humerus, Brennan’s father said.

"He could have been anywhere, anytime, and this accident could have happened," Owen Brennan said. "It was just an absolute freak accident. He was not doing anything that he was not supposed to be doing. Sometimes that’s even harder to take."

LSU hadn’t disclosed how Brennan hurt his arm. The injury required surgery, which Brennan had Tuesday morning. Brennan would have competed with sophomore Max Johnson throughout preseason practice to start the season opener Sept. 4 against UCLA. Coach Ed Orgeron named Johnson the starter after Brennan’s injury.

Brennan’s father didn’t return a request for further comment. On the radio, he said his son had a metal plate and screws inserted in his arm during surgery. Brennan starts physical therapy Friday, the same day LSU opens preseason practice, his father said.

A right-handed quarterback, Brennan will starting throwing again in two weeks, Brennan’s father said, then approach his rehab on a day-to-day basis. LSU hasn’t released a timeline for Brennan’s return.

“Obviously you’re playing football in the SEC,” Owen Brennan said. “He’s going to have to absolutely be ready to take that kind of contact and collision. But you take it one day at a time. I assure you he’ll be out there every day working toward that end.”

Max Johnson named LSU's starting quarterback as Myles Brennan undergoes surgery With Myles Brennan injured, coach Ed Orgeron said LSU will start sophomore Max Johnson, ending the quarterback competition that would have taken place between Brennan and Johnson throughout preseason camp.

The injury marked another setback in Brennan’s career. After waiting to start for three years, Brennan began the 2020 season as LSU's starter before he suffered a season-ending abdominal injury against Missouri in LSU’s third game. He finished the game, let the injury heal on its own and returned for offseason workouts.

Now Brennan will have to rehab once again, and though his time away from the field will give Johnson an edge on the position, Brennan’s father said his son has no intention of leaving LSU.

Brennan has one more year of eligibility because of the coronavirus pandemic and could potentially receive another through a medical redshirt.

"He's not going anywhere," Owen Brennan said. "He wants to finish his career at LSU as the starting quarterback. Whatever avenue that is, whatever path that takes, that's his goal."