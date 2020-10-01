After a deflating opening loss, No. 20 LSU travels this weekend to Vanderbilt. These are staff writer Wilson Alexander's keys to the game for LSU.

Quick strike

LSU started slow on offense last week. The Tigers didn’t score their first offensive touchdown until there 5:20 remained in the second half, a by-product of an unusual offseason and new starters. The offense turned around once it established the run in the second half. This week, LSU needs to get out to a quick offensive start so it can gather confidence moving forward and demoralize Vanderbilt’s defensive front.

Building on Brennan

Quarterback Myles Brennan set an LSU record for completions (27), attempts (46) and passing yards (345) by a first-time starter, but he finished with an uneven performance, struggling to spark LSU’s offense. Brennan needed to make quicker decisions, coach Ed Orgeron said, and improve his pocket presence. Orgeron wants to see him move up in the pocket. Brennan’s ability to do those things will make him a better quarterback and improve LSU’s offense.

Hold the line

Center Liam Shanahan said this week LSU’s offensive line needed to give Brennan more support. LSU gave up seven sacks, unable to pick up Mississippi State’s blitzes and stunts in the season opener. Now LSU faces a Vanderbilt defensive front that held Texas A&M to 17 points. The LSU offensive line has to communicate and play with better technique, Shanahan said. The Tigers likely have to play without starting left tackle Dare Rosenthal.

Tighten the coverage

LSU allowed a Southeastern Conference-record 623 passing yards, including 323 yards after the catch, against Mississippi State. The Tigers struggled in man coverage without cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and didn’t make enough adjustments. Stingley’s expected return will help, but LSU still needs to play better in the secondary. The Tigers face true freshman quarterback Ken Seals, who completed 20 of 29 passes for 150 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in his debut.