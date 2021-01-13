As LSU introduced its new offensive coordinator and passing game coordinator Wednesday, Ed Orgeron continued to search for three defensive coaches, including a defensive coordinator.

Orgeron has interviewed two candidates, but he believes LSU can be more patient hiring a defensive coordinator because of his own expertise on that side of the ball. Orgeron wants to hire the coordinator before positional coaches.

“The priority for me was always getting the right guys on offense, because that’s not my specialty,” Orgeron said. “I knew that I could wait and get the right guys on defense, and I know we’re going to get them.

“I have a good idea of who that is going to be. We just have to be patient, wait until the right time. But knowing I can help on defense gives me some security.”

LSU began interviews last week. Top choice Marcus Freeman, a midwest native, chose Notre Dame. Mississippi State defensive coordinator Zach Arnett reportedly interviewed Tuesday, but he is not expected to be LSU's next defensive coordinator, according to multiple reports.

“We’ve interviewed some outstanding guys but it just wasn’t the right fit, either for me or them, too far away from home, stuff like that,” Orgeron said. “We did go after the top guys who were available, but we still have some guys I think are special. We just have to wait until the right time.”

Orgeron said he wants a defensive coordinator who connects with the players and teaches sound fundamentals. He didn’t indicate what style of defense he wants after pursuing a 4-3 last year, saying modern football requires multiple schemes.

“I didn’t see anyone shutting down these offenses this year,” Orgeron said. “As defensive coaches we have to learn how to do it. I’ve interviewed some coaches who have some very good ideas, but I haven’t found the right fit yet. But we’re going to.”