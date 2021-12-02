BR.iowastatelsu.120321 HS 1074.JPG

LSU guard Alexis Morris (45) drives to the basket past Iowa State forward Maggie Vick (32) and Iowa State guard/forward Ashley Joens (24), Thursday, December 2, 2021, at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on the campus of LSU in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU coach Kim Mulkey promised her team that beating a ranked opponent would be a cause for celebration, and the Tigers delivered on their first try.

Alexis Morris scored a career-high 25 points and Khayla Pointer had 20 as LSU upset No. 14 Iowa State, 69-60, in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Thursday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

LSU (6-1) beat the top 3-point shooting team in the nation, leading throughout the second half, to capture its fifth consecutive victory. Morris connected on nine of 18 shots and made a career-high five 3-pointers. Pointer was nine of 19 and added seven assists, six rebounds and two steals without a turnover.

All-American Ashley Joens had 24 points and eight rebounds, and Emily Ryan chipped in 13 points for Iowa State (7-1).

LSU’s defense again was a key factor, forcing 16 turnovers while committing only seven. Iowa State made six 3-pointers in the first half but was held to three of 10 in the second half.

LSU sports news in your inbox

If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today.

Joens hit a 3 to cut LSU’s lead to 56-53 in the fourth quarter, but Hannah Gusters, Ryann Payne and Pointer each made baskets to push the lead back to nine. Morris added the finishing touch with a 3-point shot from the right wing with 3:43 left to give LSU another nine-point lead.

LSU started the game by making eight of 10 shots and scoring 24 first-quarter points, led by Morris who had half that total. The Tigers led by as many as nine, but the visitors closed the quarter with Lexi Donarski making a 3 and Joens scoring a layup just before the buzzer to make it 24-20.

It was LSU that finished the half strong, despite losing Jailin Cherry. Alone on a breakaway, her left knee buckled as she went up for a layup and she had to be helped off the court with 1:35 left in the second half. LSU got two stops on defense while Pointer scored a pull-up jumper in the lane and Cherry’s replacement, Payne, finished with a steal and layup that just beat the buzzer for a 38-32 lead.

LSU shot 50% for the half, including four of four on 3-pointers, three of those by Morris. Pointer had 10 points on five-of-seven shooting.

View comments