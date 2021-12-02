LSU coach Kim Mulkey promised her team that beating a ranked opponent would be a cause for celebration, and the Tigers delivered on their first try.
Alexis Morris scored a career-high 25 points and Khayla Pointer had 20 as LSU upset No. 14 Iowa State, 69-60, in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Thursday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
LSU (6-1) beat the top 3-point shooting team in the nation, leading throughout the second half, to capture its fifth consecutive victory. Morris connected on nine of 18 shots and made a career-high five 3-pointers. Pointer was nine of 19 and added seven assists, six rebounds and two steals without a turnover.
All-American Ashley Joens had 24 points and eight rebounds, and Emily Ryan chipped in 13 points for Iowa State (7-1).
LSU’s defense again was a key factor, forcing 16 turnovers while committing only seven. Iowa State made six 3-pointers in the first half but was held to three of 10 in the second half.
Joens hit a 3 to cut LSU’s lead to 56-53 in the fourth quarter, but Hannah Gusters, Ryann Payne and Pointer each made baskets to push the lead back to nine. Morris added the finishing touch with a 3-point shot from the right wing with 3:43 left to give LSU another nine-point lead.
LSU started the game by making eight of 10 shots and scoring 24 first-quarter points, led by Morris who had half that total. The Tigers led by as many as nine, but the visitors closed the quarter with Lexi Donarski making a 3 and Joens scoring a layup just before the buzzer to make it 24-20.
It was LSU that finished the half strong, despite losing Jailin Cherry. Alone on a breakaway, her left knee buckled as she went up for a layup and she had to be helped off the court with 1:35 left in the second half. LSU got two stops on defense while Pointer scored a pull-up jumper in the lane and Cherry’s replacement, Payne, finished with a steal and layup that just beat the buzzer for a 38-32 lead.
LSU shot 50% for the half, including four of four on 3-pointers, three of those by Morris. Pointer had 10 points on five-of-seven shooting.