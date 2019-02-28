Southern's baseball team has traversed all over Louisiana in its first seven games, including two games in Baton Rouge, but the Jaguars still haven't played in the friendly confines of Lee Hines Field.
That changes at 2 p.m. Friday, when the Jaguars (4-3) take on Eastern Illinois for a home-opening doubleheader. The four-game series is scheduled to continue with 1 p.m. games Saturday and Sunday.
Rain is in the forecast, meaning Southern could face a repeat of last week, when it traveled to Natchitoches for a weekend series that became a Sunday doubleheader after the first two games were rained out. The Jaguars and Demons split, with Southern winning the second game 7-5 to once again showcase a bullpen that is far more reliable than last year.
Southern won its first three games in the Andre Dawson Classic in New Orleans to open the season. The Jaguars also have played twice in Alex Box Stadium, losing 13-0 to Air Force and 17-4 on LSU in their most recent game Wednesday.
But now Southern finally will play on its own campus for seven of its next eight games: four this weekend against Eastern Illinois, and three next weekend in open Southwestern Athletic Conference play against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. In between, the Jaguars travel to Southern Miss on Tuesday.
But first, Southern has a chance to add victories to a total that's already almost halfway to last year, when it went 9-33. Eastern Illinois enters just 1-5, though that includes a season-opening three-game sweep at No. 22 Arkansas.
The Jaguars rank second in the SWAC in batting at .290, with catcher Hunter David and outfielder Javeyan Williams leading the way. Williams was 2 for 4 against LSU on Wednesday.