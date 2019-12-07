ATLANTA — LSU didn't just beat Alabama this season, it stripped a title of domination the Crimson Tide held for barely 11 months.

The Tigers' high-flying offense set the new SEC record for single-season passing yards on a completion to Clyde Edwards-Helaire near the end of the second quarter, bringing their total to 4,869 in its 13 games. That surpassed Alabama's record total of 4,854 it logged in 2018, playing all the way into the College Football Playoff Championship.

And that record goes beyond Joe Burrow. LSU backup quarterback Myles Brennan has accounted for 314 yards across his seven appearances in relief. Burrow, who owns the SEC record for touchdown passes and passing yards, contributed 4,555 on his own.

The mark LSU passed was largely built on the work of Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who threw for 3,966 yards that season. But it featured another big name: Jalen Hurts, now the quarterback for Oklahoma after he transferred following the end of the 2018 season.

Hurts contributed 755 yards across 13 appearances, 82 of those yards coming in Mercedes-Benz Stadium during the SEC Championship -- the same building in which the Tigers set the new record. Hurts led the Crimson Tide to a comeback, 35-28 victory over the Bulldogs.

Hurts has brought his new Sooners squad to a 12-1 record and the cusp of the College Football Playoff after a win in the Big 12 Championship. Oklahoma will learn its fate when the final CFP rankings are released on Sunday at 11 a.m. (CST).

The Tigers led their title-game matchup with the Bulldogs 17-3 at halftime.

