ATLANTA — The siren of the police escort wailed on the bitter gusts of wind. The bus hissed to a stop, and off stepped LSU's head football coach, his wife, his quarterback, his leading rusher.
Darkness had already descended on the grizzly cold backstreet that led into the Marriott Marquis in downtown Atlanta, where a long line of Tigers trudged inward Sunday night, their first night on-site for their program's first playoff game.
Floors and floors above, where elevators and escalators whirred and clicked like Christmas toy soldiers, the outline of Mercedes-Benz Stadium stood out clearly in the skyline.
On Saturday, No. 1 LSU (13-0) will play No. 4 Oklahoma (12-1) in that arena in the Peach Bowl semifinal, the only game standing between the Tigers and the College Football Playoff national championship.
The players and coaches mostly stepped silently in the early night, keeping to themselves as a small horde of cameras filmed them.
"This is a playoff game," Orgeron said last week. "Curfew is not going to be as late. Curfew is going to be a lot earlier. We're going there to win. This is not time to have fun at a bowl and then win. We got bigger plans."
If Orgeron had it his way, the Tigers would have left on Tuesday. "I like practicing here," he said inside LSU's indoor practice facility last Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period.
But when your football program reaches a major bowl, College Football Playoff games included, there are week-long media obligations that require teams to be present.
Orgeron will speak on Monday, and on Tuesday, offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger and defensive coordinator Dave Aranda will be interviewed for the first time this season (assistant coaches are not available for interviews at LSU during the regular season).
So, Orgeron and his football team arrived Sunday in Atlanta — "No one calls it Hotlanta. You're welcome," a sign in the Atlanta International Airport read — and began the week-long push toward the program's first playoff game since the format began in 2014.
Orgeron said they're "going to have a regular week in Atlanta," a practice schedule that will mirror what they've been doing all season. That'll include a practice on Christmas Day, a closed session at 11:40 a.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
When LSU kicks off against Oklahoma, it will have been 21 days since the Tigers last played a game. It'll be the same stadium where the Tigers thumped Georgia 37-10 in the SEC Championship Game, the resounding victory that forced the playoff selection committee to jump LSU over No. 2 Ohio State (13-0) for the postseason's top seed.
That earned LSU the right not to play No. 3 Clemson (13-0), the afterthought reigning national champions that most sports books now consider a two-point favorite.
Sure, that left LSU some relative cushion against the Sooners, a team that tripped up once — a 48-41 road loss to Kansas State — before beating Baylor in two challenges that included the Big 12 Championship.
But Oklahoma has an unquestionably potent offense, a scoring power that ranks fifth nationally with 43.2 points per game.
Jalen Hurts — the embattled starting quarterback who transferred to Oklahoma after losing the position battle at Alabama to Tua Tagovailoa — finished runner-up to LSU's Joe Burrow for the Heisman Trophy.
The 6-foot-2, 218-pound Hurts compounds his passing attack with a mobility that leads all traditional-style quarterbacks with 1,255 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns.
And his top passing target, CeedDee Lamb, finished as a finalist behind LSU's Ja'Marr Chase for the Biletnikoff Award for nation's top receiver. The 6-foot-2, 189-pound Lamb ranks 11th nationally with 1,208 yards receiving and 14 touchdowns.
The Hurts-Lamb duo creates a defensive conundrum where teams must contain both players with their base defense, because they cannot afford to leave a mismatch against one or the other.
"Here's what happens," Orgeron said. "You have CeeDee Lamb out there. You leave him one-on-one, you've got to win it. Then you double-cover him or you put a safety out there, then you don't have enough people to stop Jalen in the box. That's the game. That is the game the whole way."
The Peach Bowl will also become partly about who will not be playing in the semifinal.
Oklahoma suspended three players last week for the Peach Bowl, a trio that included starting defensive end Ronnie Perkins. Then on Friday, the Sooners reportedly lost starting safety Delarrin Turner-Yell due to a broken collarbone.
The status of LSU starting running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire remains questionable.
The 5-foot-8, 209-pound junior suffered a hamstring injury during a team drill last Tuesday, multiple sources told The Advocate, and Orgeron called it was a noncontact injury and said he'd "know a little bit more" about the injury's severity "toward the end of the week."
Edwards-Helaire followed Burrow off the bus and into the Atlanta hotel. He wore the same LSU sweats and carried the same backpack as the rest of his teammates.
Orgeron will next speak at about 12:45 p.m. Central on Monday.
"I think our guys are going to be rested," Orgeron said. "We needed it. They were tired at the end of the season. I think it looked like the timing was OK. It looked like the guys were fine. We got all those awards, although we're very appreciative, we got all these award banquets out the way. Now we can concentrate on football."