A pair of wins to open the season gave the LSU basketball team a slight boost in The Associated Press' first regular-season poll released Monday morning.

Ranked 23rd in the preseason poll that was announced Oct. 22, LSU moved up one notch to 22nd after victories over Southeastern Louisiana (94-63) last Tuesday and UNC Greensboro (97-91) on Friday.

In the AP's poll of 65 sportswriters and broadcasters, Will Wade's Tigers tallied 248 points to come in behind TCU (323 points) and just ahead of Purdue (218).

Duke, which was ranked fourth in the preseason, vaulted into the No. 1 spot Monday. The Blue Devils opened their season with a stunning 118-84 shellacking of Kentucky last Tuesday.

Kentucky, which was ranked second in the preseason poll, plummeted to 10th in Monday's poll even though the Wildcats rebounded with a 71-59 win over Southern Illinois on Friday night.

LSU continues a homestand to open the season at 6 p.m. Tuesday when the Tigers take on Memphis in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Memphis defeated Tennessee Tech 76-61 in its season opener last Tuesday.