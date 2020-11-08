LSU opened up as a huge 23-point underdog for Saturday's game in Tiger Stadium with No. 1 Alabama, which took over the top spot in the AP Top 25 poll earlier Sunday.
According to BetOnline.ag, it's the largest point spread LSU has faced in the past 21 seasons. The Tigers are 2-3, while the Crimson Tide is 6-0 after both enjoyed open dates this weekend.
The closest LSU has come to this week's early spread came against Alabama, according to BetOnline.ag.
The Tigers were 20½-point underdogs for a Nov. 4, 2017 game in Tuscaloosa but covered in a 24-10 loss to the Crimson Tide.
Also, LSU was an 18-point underdog against Alabama on Nov. 6, 1999. That matchup was played in Tuscaloosa as well and the Tigers covered in a narrow 23-17 setback.
Saturday's game will mark the first time since 2001 that LSU has not been ranked when it met up with Alabama.