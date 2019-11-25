LSU safeties JaCoby Stevens and Maurice Hampton both earned Southeastern Conference weekly honors after the Tigers' 56-20 win over Arkansas.
Stevens was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week, and Hampton was named SEC Freshman of the Week.
The 6-foot-1, 228-pound Stevens had career-highs in sacks (3) and tackles for loss (4) against Arkansas, and he added eight total tackles in LSU's win over the Razorbacks that clinched the program's first SEC West title since 2011.
Hampton, who also will play baseball at LSU, started in place of injured starter Grant Delpit, an AP Midseason All-American who LSU coach Ed Orgeron said was out with a "sore" ankle.
Hampton had six tackles, four of which came in the first half.
No. 1 LSU (11-0, 7-0 SEC) next plays Texas A&M (7-4, 4-3) at Tiger Stadium on Saturday at 6 p.m.