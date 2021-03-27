With LSU leading 8-7 in the top of the ninth inning, its game Saturday night against Tennessee was suspended because of lightning around Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The game will resume at 11:30 a.m. CT on Sunday. The series finale will begin 30 minutes after the final out and last seven innings.

The suspension halted LSU as it tried to complete a comeback win after junior left fielder Gavin Dugas hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth.

Long before Dugas’ blast, the Tigers took an early lead as freshman first baseman Tre’ Morgan rejuvenated the offense with four hits, including a solo home run and two doubles, but the pitching staff’s command disappeared in the fifth inning.

Starter Jaden Hill walked the leadoff batter, then he allowed a two-run homer to left fielder Evan Russell, his second of the game. Russell entered the night batting .154 with one homer. He hit three homers Saturday.

Hill walked the next three batters, and coach Paul Mainieri replaced him with senior Ma’Khail Hilliard. He inherited the bases loaded. Hilliard hit a batter and walked another before inducing a double play to end the inning. Tennessee had taken a 7-3 lead.

LSU cut back in the seventh as freshman right fielder Dylan Crews and Morgan crushed back-to-back doubles and sophomore second baseman Zach Arnold flared an RBI single into shallow right field.

Trailing 7-5 an inning later, Crews homered. After sophomore third baseman Cade Doughty singled with two outs, Dugas approached the plate. He had provided clutch hits for LSU so many times already this season. He added another one, hitting the first pitch of his at-bat off the batter’s eye in center field.

As he touched home plate, Dugas chest-bumped his teammates and pointed toward the crowd, asking for more noise. The Tigers had taken an early lead, lost it and clawed back. They needed three more outs to complete the win and tie the series.

They’ll have to wait until Sunday morning.