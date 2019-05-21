HOOVER, Ala. — LSU overcame a four-run, second-inning deficit to beat South Carolina 8-6 in the single elimination round of the Southeastern Conference tournament on Tuesday night.
The Tigers stumbled through the beginning of the game; a ball stuck in a glove on a routine ground ball; a catcher’s interference; a struggling pitcher. The Tigers, seeded No. 5 in the tournament, fell behind the Gamecocks at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.
But Devin Fonentot settled a rocky start from the pitching staff, and LSU chipped away. The Tigers scored three runs in the fourth inning as they took the lead over South Carolina, the No. 12 seed.
The Tigers (35-22, 18-13) advanced to play No. 4 seed Mississippi State on Wednesday night.
LSU started freshman pitcher Cole Henry against the Gamecocks, who entered the tournament batting .236 this season.
Henry established himself as LSU’s most reliable pitcher halfway through the season, but tenderness in his elbow had sidelined him for a month. He pitched for the first time since April 19.
After shortstop Josh Smith hit a leadoff home run for a 1-0 lead, South Carolina scored five runs in the second inning, pushing Henry out of the game.
With one out, Henry induced a ground ball from Brady Allen. It rolled toward second baseman Brandt Broussard, but the ball lodged in the webbing of Broussard’s glove, letting Allen reach first.
Allen broke toward second base two pitches later on a hit-and-run. LSU catcher Saul Garza popped up to throw, but South Carolina batter George Callil swung, hitting Garza’s glove. The umpire ruled catcher’s interference. South Carolina had two runners on base.
Henry’s command slipped the rest of the second inning. He gave up a two-run double, and South Carolina took the lead. He hit a batter on an 0-2 pitch. With two outs, Henry gave up another RBI single.
Henry had thrown 42 pitches when Mainieri took him out of the game. Matthew Beck jogged in from the bullpen. After a wild pitch put two runners in scoring position, Beck gave up a single up the middle. South Carolina led 5-1.
Fontenot entered in the third inning. LSU trailed 5-3 after Cade Beloso hit a two-run single. Fontenot had struggled with his command recently, saying he had lost his “competitive edge.” But Fontenot came into the tournament feeling more confident.
Fontenot pitched 4 ⅓ scoreless innings while LSU took the lead. He allowed one hit. When Fontenot ended the sixth inning with his fourth strikeout, he pumped his fists as he walked off the mound.
Fontenot exited with two runners on base in the seventh inning. He had thrown a season-high 65 pitches.
Todd Peterson pitched the rest of the game — he gave up one run — to secure the win.