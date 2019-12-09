Florida safety Corey Coley Jr. announced his commitment to the Tigers Monday night, pledging to LSU two days after the program beat Georgia 37-10 on Saturday night in the SEC Championship Game.
Coley, a Jacksonville native, posted a message along with a picture of himself holding a football, dressed in an LSU uniform in front of Tiger Stadium.
“We having humps along the way,” Coley wrote. “But the reward is in the journey, I'm in my bag...COMMITTED.”
The 6-foot-1, 170-pound Coley is the nation's No. 16 safety of the 2021 recruiting cycle, according to 247Sports. He joins Mississippi wide receiver Deion Smith (No. 16 WR), Florida defensive tackle Anthony Hundley (No. 37 DT) and West Monroe punter Peyton Todd within LSU's committed class.