Lloyd Cushenberry handed Joe Burrow the ball for every LSU record the star quarterback set in his Tigers career. On Friday Cushenberry was the one making a bit of history.

The Denver Broncos selected Cushenberry in the third round of the NFL draft at No. 83 overall. With the pick he became the ninth ex-Tigers player taken in the 2020 draft, tying the program record for any draft.

They'd need just three more picked over the final four rounds of the draft to tie tie SEC record of 12 set by Alabama in 2018.

Cushenberry was the fourth LSU player picked on Friday, with safety Grant Delpit landed at No. 44 overall in the second round, then cornerback Kristian Fulton went at in the third round at No. 61 overall, followed shortly by former LSU guard Damien Lewis at No. 69 overall.

In Thursday's first round Joe Burrow went No. 1 overall, followed by K'Lavon Chaisson at 20, Justin Jefferson at 22, Patrick Queen at 28 and Clyde Edwards-Helaire at 32.

+2 LSU lands most 1st-round picks in program history, leads SEC in shattering NFL draft records Alabama and LSU and a handful of other Southeastern Conference schools teamed up to break a pair of their own records at the 2020 NFL Draft.

2019 SEASON

GAMES : 15 (28 consecutive starts)

: 15 (28 consecutive starts) AWARDS: Second team All-American (AFCA, FWAA)

