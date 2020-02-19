LSU pitcher Maribeth Gorsuch had cake the day before her 23rd birthday and a fireworks display by her teammates on it.
The Tigers hit four home runs among 11 hits in support of Gorsuch’s one-hit shutout as LSU beat Louisiana Tech 11-0 in their first midweek game Wednesday at Tiger Park.
Gorsuch struck out six in a game shortened to five innings, and allowed only two baserunners. She was two outs away from gifting herself a no-hitter, but Tech’s Zoe Hicks spoiled the party when she grounded a single up the middle. Gorsuch then struck out Madie Green and Marilyn Rizzato to end the game.
Gorsuch said she was aware of her no-hit bid, but wasn't focused on it.
“This is a team sport and I’m not too worried about my individual success," she said. "That’s something every pitcher wants to do but the team won. That’s all that matters.
“Our offense was amazing tonight. They work hard day in and day out and it’s paying off.”
Gorsuch, a senior from Lewisville, Texas, improved her record to 2-1 and lowered her earned run average to 1.56.
“She was very solid,” LSU coach Beth Torina said. “Even when it was 2-0 I felt comfortable because of the way she was commanding it. I decided I was going to give her a birthday present and let her pitch and it went well.”
Georgia Clark had the big blow, a grand slam during the Tigers’ nine-run fourth inning. Shelbi Sunseri broke out of a slump with her first home run, a two-run shot in the third. Taylor Tidwell hit a two-run shot in the fourth to tie Clark for the team lead with three, and Jordyn Perkins came off the bench to hit a solo homer in her first at bat this season.
“My team needed me to get some runs and I hadn’t produced RBIs in a little bit, so I was excited to do that and step up in the spot I was given,” Clark said. “I want to have productive at bats. My job is to hit people in when they get on base.”
Clark’s homer came after Audrey Pickett walked three consecutive batters to force in a run. Jenny Chapman relieved and Clark launched her home run to left centerfield. Sunseri and Morgan Cummins hit back to back doubles for another run before Tidwell hit the first pitch from Tech’s fourth pitcher, Hannah Koenig, over the wall in right centerfield.
“It was well played overall by our team,” Torina said. “It was nice to see some people that needed to get back going, Shelby Sunseri, Amanda Doyle both had good days. It’s important the we be hitting on all cylinders moving forward.”
Sunseri and Doyle, each of whom entered the game hitting below .200, had two hits apiece.
LSU moves on to the Purple and Gold Challenge this weekend with Friday games against Belmont at 3:30 p.m. and Sam Houston State at 6 p.m. On Saturday, LSU plays Sam Houston at 2:30 p.m. and Belmont at 5 p.m.