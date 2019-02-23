No Tremont Waters because of an illness. Just one point for Naz Reid. But for LSU, an overtime triumph that fans won't soon forget.
LSU point guard Javonte Smart corralled a Tennessee miss in overtime with 0.6 seconds left, was fouled on the Vols' end of the floor, made two free throws and the Tigers celebrated an impressive 82-80 win over No. 5 Tennessee on Saturday before an announced sellout crowd at the Maravich Center.
After the game LSU coach Will Wade grabbed the public address system's microphone and told the crowd, "It wasn't the best circumstances today, but we found a way and that's what we do in Louisiana! Boot up, baby!"
It was the first time two top-15 teams have met in the PMAC since Dec. 5, 2006, when No. 9 LSU recorded a 64-52 win over No. 6 Texas A&M.
About 30 minutes before the game, LSU officials said Waters wouldn't play because of an undisclosed illness.
LSU (22-5, 12-2 SEC) is tied with Tennessee (24-3, 12-2) atop the SEC standings after the win. The Tigers own the tiebreaker, though, with wins over Tennessee and third-place Kentucky.
Smart, who handled most of the point guard duties with Waters out, scored a game-high 29 points to go with five rebounds and five assists.
