They may have played in Arizona, but LSU brought a taste of New Orleans with them.

After a 40-32 victory in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl, Instagram video showed LSU players dancing to the song that has become the unofficial anthem of this year's New Orleans Saints team.

#LSU playing Choppa Style in the locker room after their Fiesta bowl win pic.twitter.com/dS8BMVyBxU — Brenden Ertle (@Brenden_Ertle) January 1, 2019

The Saints routinely dance to the 17-year-old song by New Orleans rapper Choppa after victories and during games.

The Tigers aren't the only team adopting the Saints' trends. Several members of the Kansas City Chiefs did their best impression of the Saints this past week, theft that Mark Ingram referred to as "flagrant."

