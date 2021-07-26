A new week brought new watch list honors for LSU’s dynamic cornerback duo of Derek Stingley Jr. and Eli Ricks.
Monday, the Tiger All-Americans were named to the watch list for the Jim Thorpe Award, given annually to the nation’s top defensive back. Last week, both were named to the watch list for the Bednarik Award, given to the nation’s best overall defensive player.
Also announced Monday: the watch list for the Butkus Award, given to the top collegiate linebacker. LSU’s Damone Clark was the Tigers’ entry on that list.
A senior from Southern Lab, Clark (6-foot-3, 245 pounds) played in all 10 games for the Tigers last season. He recorded a career-high 63 tackles, tying for the team lead with former LSU safety JaCoby Stevens, with one sack.
Also making the Butkus watch list were a pair of Baton Rouge natives playing for Alabama: senior Christopher Allen from Southern Lab and junior Christian Harris from University High.
Stingley, a 6-1, 195-pound junior from The Dunham School, followed up on his All-American freshman season in 2019 with 27 tackles, five pass deflections, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 2020. Ricks, a 6-2, 196-pound sophomore from Rancho Cucamonga, California, tied for the Southeastern Conference lead with four interceptions. A third-team AP All-American, he also had 20 tackles and five pass breakups.
Stingley and Harris made the preseason All-SEC media team released Friday. Ricks made the second team and Allen the third.
Also named to the Thorpe Award watch list was Louisiana Tech sophomore safety BeeJay Williamson.
Watch lists for the Bronko Nagurski (defensive player of the year) and Outland trophies (best interior linemen) will be released Tuesday. There is no preseason watch list for the Heisman Trophy.
LSU PLAYERS ON PRESEASON WATCH LISTS
Maxwell Award (Outstanding Player): WR Kayshon Boutte
Bednarik Award (Defensive Player of the Year): CB Derek Stingley Jr., CB Eli Ricks
Biletnikoff Award (Outstanding Receiver): Kayshon Boutte
Rimington Trophy (Center): Liam Shanahan
Butkus Award (Linebacker): Damone Clark
Jim Thorpe Award (Defensive back): CB Derek Stingley Jr., CB Eli Ricks
REMAINING WATCH LIST SCHEDULE
Tuesday: Bronko Nagurski Trophy (Defensive player), Outland Trophy (Interior lineman)
Wednesday: Lou Groza Award (Place-kicker), Ray Guy Award (Punter)
Thursday: Paul Hornung Award (Most versatile player), Wuerffel Trophy (Community service)
Friday: Walter Camp Award (Outstanding player)