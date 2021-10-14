The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's game against No. 20 Florida on Saturday morning in Tiger Stadium.
Wilson Alexander
Florida 34, LSU 17
The injuries are mounting for LSU, leaving the team to face Florida without nine starters from the first depth chart. Most of them are stars, like wide receiver Kayshon Boutte and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. That’s too much to overcome against the No. 3 rushing offense in the country. The Gators will cover as LSU takes deflating another loss.
Scott Rabalais
Florida 34, LSU 17
The Tigers badly needed their stunning 37-34 upset at Florida last year to salvage a 5-5 season. They need another upset even more now. Problem for LSU this time is its offense looks ill-equipped to keep pace with Florida’s ground attack without Kayshon Boutte. If the Tigers surrendered 330 yards rushing to Kentucky, it’s difficult to see them stopping the Gators minus all their defensive starters.
Sheldon Mickles
Florida 45, LSU 14
After an embarrassing loss to 23-point underdog LSU in The Swamp last December, Dan Mullen and his Gators won't be inclined to have any mercy on the Tigers this time. If you're an LSU fan, you're hoping it comes down to a Cade York 57-yard field goal again, but way too many reasons point to the Gators being able to name their score against a depleted Tigers team.
Zach Ewing
Florida 38, LSU 24
I keep thinking Ed Orgeron’s Tigers will turn their momentum around — they’ve certainly done it before, and maybe they will again — but their fortunes seem awfully bleak at the moment. A makeshift secondary, a struggling offensive line and low morale is no recipe for success against the Gators and Dan Mullen, who will be eager to redeem themselves for Shoe-gate.