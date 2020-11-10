The number of LSU football players in quarantine has raised questions about if the Tigers can play Alabama as scheduled this weekend.

A small number of positive cases among LSU football players has forced several others into quarantine, and, while LSU (2-3) is still scheduled to host No. 1 Alabama (6-0) at 5 p.m. Saturday in Tiger Stadium, a familiar conversation between the school and the Southeastern Conference has begun about whether the game can be played.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron told reporters Monday afternoon that he was informed last week that some football players tested positive for COVID-19. Orgeron did not go into detail about how many and which players were involved, but he said there is a “high” number of players going into quarantine, including starters, and hinted that the quarterback position was involved.

True freshman TJ Finley is LSU’s only scholarship quarterback available for the Alabama game, a source confirmed with The Advocate, and the Tigers also do not have any scholarship tight ends available. At least one wide receiver has also been ruled out.

Orgeron told WNXX-FM 104.5 ESPN's "Off the Bench" Tuesday morning that he has no further update, and that the league office would make the ultimate decision.

"It's very fluid," Orgeron said. "Seems like it changes every six hours. Stuff like that. Who's going to be in quarantine? Who's getting tested. It's very fluid right now. Not much has changed from yesterday, but I expect some more results today."

So what are the SEC's coronavirus protocols for these situations?

The league previously issued a policy that outlines the requirements that must be met in order for the league's football games to proceed during the coronavirus pandemic.

In order to play, teams will need at least 53 scholarship players available, and there are additional requirements for position groups. There must be seven scholarship offensive linemen (including at least one center) available, one quarterback and four defensive linemen.

Teams that don't meet the 53-player threshold still have the option to play the game. Otherwise, the game would be rescheduled or declared a no contest, pending approval by SEC commissioner Greg Sankey.

Schools can request games to be rescheduled or declared a no contest for other reasons, and they would still need to present data, including total number of players unavailable to participate, to the conference. The final decision would belong to Sankey.