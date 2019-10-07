Tiger Stadium is sold out for LSU's home game Saturday against Florida, an LSU athletic official announced Monday.
No. 5 LSU (5-0) plays No. 7 Florida (6-0) at 7 p.m., which will be televised nationally on ESPN.
ESPN's College GameDay will be on campus in Baton Rouge, and LSU will be hosting its first sold out game of the season.
Tiger Stadium sold out three times last season: Louisiana Tech, Georgia and Alabama.
"Obviously we're excited about this game," Orgeron said. "Excited about ESPN GameDay being here 7 o'clock Saturday night, Tiger Stadium, LSU-Florida. It doesn't get much better than that."