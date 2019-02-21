The LSU women’s basketball team turned Florida inside out Thursday and stayed on a roll, beating the Gators 69-51 at the Maravich Assembly Center Thursday.
The Lady Tigers’ inside tandem of Faustine Aifuwa and Ayana Mitchell combined for 42 points and 20 rebounds while the perimeter defense shut down the visitors’ outside shooting game to win for the fourth time in five games.
LSU (16-9, 7-6 Southeastern Conference) moved above .500 in SEC play for the first time since Jan. 10.
Aifuwa had career highs with 20 points and 12 rebounds in notching her third consecutive double-double. She showed off her outside game, hitting six perimeter jumps shots among her 10 baskets, and added three assists, two steals and a blocked shot.
LSU pressured the Gators (6-20, 2-11) into 22 turnovers and held the prolific 3-point shooting visitors to one of five from 3-point range in the second half and five of 18 for the game.
“My teammates helped me out and got me going,” Aifuwa said. “I’ve been working on that (outside) shot, so it kind of came easy to me in the game. So far it was my best game.”
Mitchell had 20 points and eight rebounds, and point guard Khayla Pointer had 12 points, six assists and a steal.
“We were feeding off of each other,” said Mitchell, who had 22 points and eight rebounds. “When she had the open look, she took it, and if she missed, I was there to clean it up, and vice versa. When we’re both on, it’s very difficult to stop us. For us to have a night like this is a great team win.”
LSU led 31-28 at halftime, and coach Nikki Fargas challenged her perimeter defenders during the break to clamp down tighter. Florida turned the ball over six times in the first seven minutes of the second half corresponding to a 9-0 run.
Pointer scored six of her points to start the run with a pair of free throws, a coast-to-coast layup after a rebound and a jump shot off of a Gators turnover. Aifuwa hit a jumper from the free throw line, and Mitchell tacked on a free throw for a 46-34 lead with 3:10 left in the third.
“Our perimeter defense is the first to address the ball and can disrupt the 3-ball and any post touches,” Fargas said. “They did just that in the second half. The inside attack has been good to us. We’ll consistently try to give them the looks and touches they deserve. We didn’t shoot the ball well from the perimeter, but we were playing with our post game.
“Faustine has a really nice touch. Watching her after practice, she was the last one to leave the gym. She’s gaining the confidence because she’s putting in the work.”
LSU put the clamps on Gators gunner Funda Nakkasoglu, who entered the game averaging 16.6 points per game, was 0 for 3 from deep. She didn’t attempt her first shot until 1:36 left in the first quarter. The LSU defense forced her to attack the basket and she led the visitors with 11 points.