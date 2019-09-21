LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase turned in record-breaking performances in a 66-38 rout of Vanderbilt in the Tigers' Southeastern Conference opener in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday.

Picking the Vanderbilt secondary apart with surgical precision, Burrow tossed all six of his touchdown passes in the first 36 minutes of the game before leaving early in the fourth quarter.

The six scores bettered the old school record of five by Zach Mettenberger in a 56-17 blowout of UAB in 2013 and tied by Burrow in a 55-3 season-opening win over Georgia Southern on Aug. 31.

Burrow fired scoring passes of 4, 64, 24, 51, 6 and 16 yards in connecting on 25 of 34 attempts for 398 yards. He did not throw an interception,

Burrow now has 17 TD passes in the first four games of the season. That's already tied for the ninth-highest total in program history; the record of 28 is held by Matt Mauck (2003) and JaMarcus Russell (2006).

Chase was on the receiving end of four of those touchdown passes, which set a single-game school record for an SEC game.

He chalked up TD receptions of 64, 25, 51 and 16 yards among his 10 catches for 229 yards while being targeted 11 times by Burrow. Chase had 199 yards in the first half alone.

All about Joe Burrow, offense vs Vanderbilt: Heisman Trophy contender sets touchdown record NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Just above the east wall of Vanderbilt Stadium, peeking over the thousands of purple and gold-clad fans who made LSU's 66-3…

The old school mark of three TD catches against a league foe was three, which was done by six different players — most recently by Dwayne Bowe in 2006 vs. Kentucky.

Chase’s 229-yard receiving game was the fourth-highest in school history behind Josh Reed (293 vs. Alabama, 2001), Todd Kinchen (248 vs. Mississippi State, 1991) and Reed (239 vs. Illinois, 2001).

Ja'Marr Chase is the first LSU receiver with a 200-yard game since Odell Beckham Jr. in 2013.



"He should wear a watch" - things you say on the broadcast of a game with 69 points 4 minutes into the third quarter. — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) September 21, 2019

Chase, an alum of Archbishop Rummel in Metaire, was LSU's first receiver to log more than 200 yards receiving in a game since Odell Beckham Jr. against Furman in 2013. Beckham, a New Orleans native, had 203 yards in that game on 6 catches.

What a day

School records set by LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase in Saturday’s game with Vanderbilt:

JOE BURROW

TD passes, single game

6 — Joe Burrow vs. Vanderbilt, 2019

5 — Zach Mettenberger vs. UAB, 2014

5 — Joe Burrow vs. Georgia Southern, 2019

4 — Joe Burrow vs. UCF, 2018

4 — Matt Flynn vs. Ohio State, 2007

4 — Matt Mauck vs. Western Illinois, 2003

4 — Matt Mauck vs. Louisiana Tech, 2003

4 — Matt Mauck vs. Arkansas, 2003

4 — Rohan Davey vs. Tennessee, 2000

4 — Josh Booty vs. Alabama, 2000

4 — Herb Tyler vs. Akron, 1997

4 — Jamie Howard vs. Rice, 1995

4 — Tommy Hodson vs. Ohio U., 1989

4 — Tommy Hodson vs. Tennessee, 1989

4 — Steve Ensminger vs. Rice, 1977

JA’MARR CHASE

TD catches, SEC game

4 — Ja’Marr Chase vs. Vanderbilt, 2019

3 — Dwayne Bowe vs. Kentucky, 2006

3 — Devery Henderson vs. Kentucky, 2002

3 — Josh Reed vs. Tennessee, 2000

3 — Wendell Davis vs. Ole Miss, 1987

3 — Gerald Keigley vs. Auburn, 1972

3 — Tommy Morel vs. Mississippi State, 1967

Can't see video below? Click here.