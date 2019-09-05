BR.gasouthernlsu1516.090119 bf.jpg
LSU’s season-opening 55-3 romp over Georgia Southern wasn’t enough to push the Tigers’ bowl projections into one of the College Football Playoff semifinal bowls (Fiesta and Peach). But LSU is now a consensus New Year’s Six bowl participant according to the 12 bowl projections we found heading into the second full week of the season, an upgrade from a few picks last week that had the Tigers in the Citrus and Outback bowls. Six of the predictions have LSU in the Sugar Bowl, with four in the Orange and two in the Cotton. We continue to disagree with the projections that have LSU playing Texas in the Sugar, given that the Tigers and Longhorns play Saturday in Austin and again next September in Tiger Stadium.

Bill Bender, The Sporting News: Orange Bowl vs. Syracuse

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN.com: Orange Bowl vs. Syracuse

CollegeFootballNews.com: Orange Bowl vs. Miami

CollegeSportsMadness.com: Cotton Bowl vs. UCF

Brad Crawford, 247Sports.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Oklahoma

Jason Kirk, BannerSociety.com: Cotton Bowl vs. Boise State

Brett McMurphy, WatchStadium.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Oklahoma

Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Texas

Mark Schlabach, ESPN.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Texas

Michael Shapiro, SI.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Texas

Erick Smith, USA Today: Orange Bowl vs. Virginia

Jim Tomlin, SaturdayDownSouth.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Oklahoma

Bowl guide

Cotton Bowl: 11 a.m., Dec. 28, Arlington, Texas (ESPN)

Orange Bowl: 7 p.m., Dec. 30, Miami (ESPN)

Sugar Bowl: 7:45 p.m., Jan. 1, Mercedes-Benz Superdome (ESPN)

