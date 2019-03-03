AUSTIN, Texas — Here are three observations after No. 1 LSU got swept by No. 18 Texas.
‘We’ve got to get better’
LSU didn’t play a ranked opponent until coming to Texas, so it had a chance to confirm its position as the No. 1 team in the country. Over three days, the Tigers lost 8-1, 8-4 and 7-6, swept for the first time since last April. Their tone shifted from “it’s one game” on Friday to “we’ve got to get better” by the end of the weekend.
Plagued by walks
LSU pitchers gave up 22 walks and hit two batters over the course of the series. Twenty-one of the walks came during the first two games, and on Saturday, five of Texas’ eight runs started with the batter getting walked or hit. LSU coaches harped on the need to throw strikes before the series began, but the problem continued well into the weekend.
Missed opportunity
LSU had a chance to blow open the third game. The Tigers had the bases loaded with one out after taking a 5-3 lead in the sixth inning. The heart of the order — Antoine Duplantis and Daniel Cabrera — were coming up to bat. Duplantis fouled out; Cabrera struck out swinging. LSU left 22 runners on base during the series.