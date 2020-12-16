Sage Ryan, the nation's No. 2 rated safety, according to 247Sports, has officially signed with LSU.

The five-star recruit from Lafayette Christian Academy made plenty of waves when he chose to commit to LSU over Alabama in October, and LSU coach Ed Orgeron managed to hold onto Ryan into the NCAA's early signing period.

Orgeron has placed an emphasis on safeties in this recruiting class, and Ryan is the highest rated safety in LSU's class.

ABOUT SAGE RYAN

FROM : Lafayette; Lafayette Christian Academy

: Lafayette; Lafayette Christian Academy POSITION : safety

: safety MEASURABLES : 5-11, 193 pounds

: 5-11, 193 pounds COMPOSITE RATINGS (247 Sports): No. 28 nationally; No. 2 at position; No. 2 in Louisiana

