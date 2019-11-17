A quick rundown of LSU's opponent on Saturday night, the Arkansas Razorbacks ...
THE BASICS
KICKOFF: 6 p.m. Saturday in Tiger Stadium
TV: ESPN
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1; WWL-AM, 870; WWL-FM, 105.3; KLWB-FM, 103.7
SERIES: LSU leads 40-22-2
LAST MEETING: LSU 24, Arkansas 17 (Nov. 10, 2018 in Fayetteville, Ark.)
ON ARKANSAS
RECORD: 2-8, 0-6 SEC
RECENT RESULTS: Lost to Auburn 51-10, lost to Alabama 48-7, lost to Mississippi State 54-24, lost to Western Kentucky 45-19
ON THE RAZORBACKS OFFENSE
LEADERS: Running back Rakeem Boyd, wide receiver Treylon Burks, wide receiver Trey Knox.
Arkansas has struggled mightily while using three different starting quarterbacks. They average just 353.5 yards to rank 106th in FBS, but have been able to run the ball with Boyd, who has 1,005 yards and nets 6.7 yards a carry — which is fifth nationally. Turnovers are a problem with 21, which is 119th out of 130 teams.
ON THE RAZORBACKS DEFENSE
LEADERS: Linebacker De'Jon Harris, linebacker Bumper Pool, defensive tackle McTelvin Agim.
The last four weeks couldn't have turned out any worse for the Razorbacks. They have allowed 51, 48, 54 and 45 points during that horrific stretch, giving up 49.5 points a game. The Hogs rank 121nd in scoring defense at 36.2 points a game and are 123rd against the run in yielding 225.4 yards per game.
RUMBLINGS
Another rough season became even rougher when second-year coach Chad Morris was fired a week ago with Arkansas having lost 17 SEC games in a row — 14 on his watch — and 22 of its past 23 league games. Tight ends coach Barry Lunney will coach the final two games.
Sheldon Mickles