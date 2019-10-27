LSU's recruiting momentum continues.

Tigers coach Ed Orgeron said his team's top 10 showdown against Auburn was another big game for recruiting, and he has now picked up three substantial commitments in the past week.

Georgia defensive end BJ Ojulari announced his commitment on Twitter Sunday afternoon, following tight end Arik Gilbert and safety Malcolm Greene in pledging to LSU's 2020 recruiting class.

LSU should be ranked No. 1; Advocate football beat writer Brooks Kubena explains his poll

The 6-foot-3, 224-pound Ojulari is the nation's No. 9 weak-side defensive end, according to 247Sports, and held offers from schools like Alabama, Clemson and Georgia.

LSU now has 24 commitments to its 2020 class, which jumped Alabama to become the No. 2-ranked recruiting class according to 247Sports Composite rankings. The Tigers still trail No. 1 Clemson.

LSU is one away from the maximum it could sign when the early signing period begins on Dec. 18.

Ojulari is the 10th player to commit to LSU who is ranked within the top 150 in 247Sports Composite rankings, and he joins Demon Clowney (No. 7 WDE), Alex Bryant (No. 13 WDE) and Ali Gaye (No. 2 JUCO SDE) as the fourth edge rusher to commit to LSU's class.

LSU picks up commitment from Virginia safety Malcolm Greene

LSU hangs on for gritty win in Auburn slugfest, sets up potential Alabama showdown

LSU's 2020 commitments

 NameHometown Pos. Ht. Wt. Rating Notes 
 Elias Ricks Santa Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei) CB 6-2 180 ***** Nation's No. 2 CB
Arik GilbertMarietta, Ga. (Marietta High)TE 6-5253*****Nation's No. 1 TE
 Kayshon Boutte New Iberia (Westgate) WR 5-10 175 **** Louisiana's No. 2 overall recruit
 Alec Bryant Pearland, Texas (Shadow Creek) WDE 6-3 230 **** Nation's No. 13 WDE
Major BurnsBaton Rouge (Madison Prep Academy)S 6-2176****Nation's No. 12 S
Jermaine BurtonCalabasas, California (Calabasas)WR 6-1193**** Nation's No. 6 WR
Demon Clowney Baltimore, Maryland (St. Frances Academy) WDE 6-4 225 **** Nation's No. 7 WDE
 TJ Finley Ponchatoula (Ponchatoula) PRO 6-6233  **** Nation's No. 17 pro-style QB
 CamRon Jackson Haynesville (Haynesville) DT 6-5 271 **** Nation's No. 45 DT
Rakim Jarrett Washington, DC (St. John's College HS) WR 6-0 190 ***** Nation's No. 3 WR
Lorando JohnsonLancaster, Texas (Lancaster)CB 6-0181****Nation's No. 16 CB
 Max Johnson Watkinsville, Ga. (Oconee County) PRO 6-3 214 **** Nation's No.11 pro-style QB
Jalen LeeWatson, LA. (Live Oak)DT 6-3285****Nation's No. 30 DT
Jaquelin RoyBaton Rouge (University High)DT 6-3289****Nation's No. 4 DT
Antoine SampahWoodbridge, Va. (Woodbridge)ILB 6-3220****Nations No. 4 ILB
Eric TaylorTrussville, Ala. (Hewitt-Trussville)DT 6-4280****Nation's No. 25 DT
Jordan TolesBaltimore, MD (St. Frances Academy)S 6-3190****Nation's No. 6 S
Josh WhiteHouston, Texas (Cy Creek)OLB 6-1200 ****Nation's No. 7 ILB
 Ali Gaye Edmonds, Washington (Garden City C.C.) SDE 6-6 270 ***No. 1 JUCO SDE
Marlon MartinezFort Lauderdale, Fla. (St. Thomas Aquinas)OG 6-4287***Nation's No. 40 OG
Kole TaylorGrand Junction, Col. (Central High)TE 6-7228***Nation's No. 10 TE
Koy MooreMetairie (Rummel High)WR 6-1172****Nation's No. 43 WR
Malcolm GreeneHighland Springs, Va. (Highland Springs)S 5-10180****Nation's No. 26 S
BJ OjulariMarietta, Ga. (Marietta High)WDR 6-3224****Nation's No. 9 WDE

Email Brooks Kubena at bkubena@theadvocate.com.

View comments