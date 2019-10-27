LSU's recruiting momentum continues.
Tigers coach Ed Orgeron said his team's top 10 showdown against Auburn was another big game for recruiting, and he has now picked up three substantial commitments in the past week.
Georgia defensive end BJ Ojulari announced his commitment on Twitter Sunday afternoon, following tight end Arik Gilbert and safety Malcolm Greene in pledging to LSU's 2020 recruiting class.
🐯💜 #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/DGwZJucRdM— Bj Ojulari🇳🇬 (@Bj_O9) October 27, 2019
The 6-foot-3, 224-pound Ojulari is the nation's No. 9 weak-side defensive end, according to 247Sports, and held offers from schools like Alabama, Clemson and Georgia.
LSU now has 24 commitments to its 2020 class, which jumped Alabama to become the No. 2-ranked recruiting class according to 247Sports Composite rankings. The Tigers still trail No. 1 Clemson.
LSU is one away from the maximum it could sign when the early signing period begins on Dec. 18.
Ojulari is the 10th player to commit to LSU who is ranked within the top 150 in 247Sports Composite rankings, and he joins Demon Clowney (No. 7 WDE), Alex Bryant (No. 13 WDE) and Ali Gaye (No. 2 JUCO SDE) as the fourth edge rusher to commit to LSU's class.
LSU's 2020 commitments
|Name
|Hometown
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Rating
|Notes
|Elias Ricks
|Santa Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei)
|CB
|6-2
|180
|*****
|Nation's No. 2 CB
|Arik Gilbert
|Marietta, Ga. (Marietta High)
|TE
|6-5
|253
|*****
|Nation's No. 1 TE
|Kayshon Boutte
|New Iberia (Westgate)
|WR
|5-10
|175
|****
|Louisiana's No. 2 overall recruit
|Alec Bryant
|Pearland, Texas (Shadow Creek)
|WDE
|6-3
|230
|****
|Nation's No. 13 WDE
|Major Burns
|Baton Rouge (Madison Prep Academy)
|S
|6-2
|176
|****
|Nation's No. 12 S
|Jermaine Burton
|Calabasas, California (Calabasas)
|WR
|6-1
|193
|****
|Nation's No. 6 WR
|Demon Clowney
|Baltimore, Maryland (St. Frances Academy)
|WDE
|6-4
|225
|****
|Nation's No. 7 WDE
|TJ Finley
|Ponchatoula (Ponchatoula)
|PRO
|6-6
|233
|****
|Nation's No. 17 pro-style QB
|CamRon Jackson
|Haynesville (Haynesville)
|DT
|6-5
|271
|****
|Nation's No. 45 DT
|Rakim Jarrett
|Washington, DC (St. John's College HS)
|WR
|6-0
|190
|*****
|Nation's No. 3 WR
|Lorando Johnson
|Lancaster, Texas (Lancaster)
|CB
|6-0
|181
|****
|Nation's No. 16 CB
|Max Johnson
|Watkinsville, Ga. (Oconee County)
|PRO
|6-3
|214
|****
|Nation's No.11 pro-style QB
|Jalen Lee
|Watson, LA. (Live Oak)
|DT
|6-3
|285
|****
|Nation's No. 30 DT
|Jaquelin Roy
|Baton Rouge (University High)
|DT
|6-3
|289
|****
|Nation's No. 4 DT
|Antoine Sampah
|Woodbridge, Va. (Woodbridge)
|ILB
|6-3
|220
|****
|Nations No. 4 ILB
|Eric Taylor
|Trussville, Ala. (Hewitt-Trussville)
|DT
|6-4
|280
|****
|Nation's No. 25 DT
|Jordan Toles
|Baltimore, MD (St. Frances Academy)
|S
|6-3
|190
|****
|Nation's No. 6 S
|Josh White
|Houston, Texas (Cy Creek)
|OLB
|6-1
|200
|****
|Nation's No. 7 ILB
|Ali Gaye
|Edmonds, Washington (Garden City C.C.)
|SDE
|6-6
|270
|***
|No. 1 JUCO SDE
|Marlon Martinez
|Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (St. Thomas Aquinas)
|OG
|6-4
|287
|***
|Nation's No. 40 OG
|Kole Taylor
|Grand Junction, Col. (Central High)
|TE
|6-7
|228
|***
|Nation's No. 10 TE
|Koy Moore
|Metairie (Rummel High)
|WR
|6-1
|172
|****
|Nation's No. 43 WR
|Malcolm Greene
|Highland Springs, Va. (Highland Springs)
|S
|5-10
|180
|****
|Nation's No. 26 S
|BJ Ojulari
|Marietta, Ga. (Marietta High)
|WDR
|6-3
|224
|****
|Nation's No. 9 WDE