LSU and the family of former Tigers running back Billy Cannon announced in a news release that the scheduled unveiling of Cannon's statue Friday evening has been cancelled following the death of LSU basketball player Wayde Sims.
Sims, 20, was killed in a shooting early Friday morning near the Southern University campus, according to Baton Rouge police.
The release said Cannon's statue will be on public display on Saturday and will be located on the west side of Tiger Stadium in Championship Plaza.
The private event to honor the 1958 championship team and Cannon, who died in May, will still take place, the release said, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Lawton Room.
"LSU appreciates your understanding during this very difficult time," the release said.