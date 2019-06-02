By late Monday night, Ed Orgeron should know whether the talented two-sport star he signed in February will choose to skip out on Major League Baseball to play football and baseball at LSU.

Orgeron and the rest of the Tigers coaching staff have been patiently awaiting the MLB draft, which starts at 6 p.m. Monday, to see whether Maurice Hampton, the 6-foot, 210-pound defensive back from Memphis University High in Tennessee, will be selected high enough to turn pro.

Star players have shirked the MLB for a chance at playing college football before, most notably Kyler Murray, who turned down about $4.66 million in signing bonus money to continue playing football at Oklahoma after being selected No. 9 overall by the Oakland Athletics in the 2018 MLB draft.

But every player, and their family, considers the decision on life-changing money differently.

Hampton's father, Maurice Hampton Sr., told the Memphis Commercial Appeal that if his son isn't selected in the first round, he will likely attend LSU.

"If it's in the first round, he'll definitely take a good look at it," Hampton Sr. told the Commercial Appeal, "but if it's second round, he'll probably be at LSU."

Each MLB team's first-round draft pick comes along with an allowed bonus pool of at least $2.2 million, and if Hampton is selected with one of the nine compensation or competitive balance picks in the first round, he could still be given a bonus of at least $1.8 million.

Hampton, the first player in Tennessee to win Mr. Football and Mr. Baseball in the same season, hit .480 with 10 home runs at Memphis University High, and plenty experts have pegged the outfielder to be selected late in the first round of the MLB draft.

MLB.com has Hampton selected No. 33 overall by the Arizona Diamondbacks (a pick valued at $2,202,200 in bonus money); CBS Sports has the Los Angeles Dodgers selecting Hampton at No. 31 overall (valued at $2,312,000); and ESPN has him being picked No. 24 by the Cleveland Indians ($2,831,300).

If Hampton chooses to attend LSU, Orgeron said he wanted to play cornerback but could also play nickel safety or range even at the other safety positions.

"We can move him around," Orgeron said on national signing day. "He's a big thick kid. He's a good tackler. He's very good in space."

Orgeron said then that he "got a little nervous" when Hampton didn't sign with LSU during the early signing period in December. Other college programs had closed in on Hampton, and Orgeron said the turning point came when safeties coach Bill Busch had the Hampton family sit down with the LSU football and baseball coaching staffs.

At that point, they "put together a plan of how we're going to work together," and Orgeron said he thought LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri "did an outstanding job" communicating.

The waiting game has been on ever since Hampton signed with LSU, and on a May 6 LSU Coaches Caravan stop in Shreveport, Orgeron was still crossing his fingers.

"We'll see what happens," Orgeron said. "Hopefully the best works out for the Tigers."

MLB draft schedule

Monday June 3 - 6 p.m. Rounds 1-2 on MLB Network

Tuesday June 4 - Noon. Rounds 3-10

Wednesday June 5 - 11 a.m. Rounds 11-40