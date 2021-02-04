LSU was ranked No. 9 in the USA Today preseason poll released Thursday, marking the Tigers' fourth top-10 ranking of the year.
LSU was also ranked within the top-10 by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper (7), Perfect Game (8) and Baseball America (10). D1 Baseball ranked LSU at No. 12, the Tigers' lowest ranking this preseason.
USA Today ranked nine Southeastern Conference teams within its top-25, including No. 1 Florida, which has appeared at the top of every preseason poll.
LSU started behind the Gators, No. 3 Vanderbilt, No. 5 Ole Miss, No. 7 Mississippi State and No. 8 Arkansas. The Tigers were ranked ahead of No. 16 Tennessee, No. 20 South Carolina and No. 24 Georgia within the conference.
The 2021 USA Today preseason poll:
1. Florida
2. UCLA
3. Vanderbilt
4. Texas Tech
5. Mississippi
6. Louisville
7. Mississippi State
8. Arkansas
9. LSU
10. Texas
11. TCU
12. North Carolina State
13. UC Santa Barbara
14. Virginia
15. Miami
16. Tennessee
17. Georgia Tech
18. Oklahoma State
19. Arizona
20. South Carolina
21. Florida State
22. West Virginia
23. East Carolina
24. Georgia
25. Wake Forest