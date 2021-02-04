BR.lsubaseball.013021 HS 933.JPG
LSU freshman Jordan Thompson (13) bunts at practice, Friday, January 29, 2021, at Alex Box Stadium on the campus of LSU in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU was ranked No. 9 in the USA Today preseason poll released Thursday, marking the Tigers' fourth top-10 ranking of the year.

LSU was also ranked within the top-10 by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper (7), Perfect Game (8) and Baseball America (10). D1 Baseball ranked LSU at No. 12, the Tigers' lowest ranking this preseason.

USA Today ranked nine Southeastern Conference teams within its top-25, including No. 1 Florida, which has appeared at the top of every preseason poll.

LSU started behind the Gators, No. 3 Vanderbilt, No. 5 Ole Miss, No. 7 Mississippi State and No. 8 Arkansas. The Tigers were ranked ahead of No. 16 Tennessee, No. 20 South Carolina and No. 24 Georgia within the conference.

The 2021 USA Today preseason poll:

1. Florida

2. UCLA

3. Vanderbilt

4. Texas Tech

5. Mississippi

6. Louisville

7. Mississippi State

8. Arkansas

9. LSU

10. Texas

11. TCU

12. North Carolina State

13. UC Santa Barbara

14. Virginia

15. Miami

16. Tennessee

17. Georgia Tech

18. Oklahoma State

19. Arizona

20. South Carolina

21. Florida State

22. West Virginia

23. East Carolina

24. Georgia

25. Wake Forest

Email Wilson Alexander at walexander@theadvocate.com

