Kardell Thomas, one of the nation's top offensive linemen recruits, leaned into the microphone at Southern Lab's early signing day ceremony to tell everyone where he was going.

As if his flamboyant purple floral suit didn't tip anyone off.

"Y'all already know where I'm going," Thomas said. "It ain't no question."

Seconds later, the 6-foot-3, 356-pound guard pulled an LSU hat on, then signaled an 'L' with his right hand while the Kittens band chattered a drum roll.

No, Thomas' signing was no shocker at all. The nation's No. 2 guard, according to 247Sports, spent the past two years recruiting other recruits — LSU coach Ed Orgeron calls such players "bell cows" — and he was influential in getting his Southern Lab teammate, running back Tyrion Davis-Price, to choose LSU, too.

Thomas, the nation's No. 2 guard according to 247Sports, became LSU's third five-star signee, joining Dunham School cornerback Derek Stingley and Destrehan High running back John Emery.

Davis-Price announced his signing immediately before Thomas in the gymnasium, and the teammates closed out an hour program that started with the national anthem and was broken down into four quarters — yes, like a football game.

And when its final buzzer sounded, LSU was the true winner.

"(LSU's) getting two tremendous football players," Southern Lab head coach Darrell Asberry said. "They have a purpose. They have a goal set."

What's that goal?

"We're going to be same thing that we were here: Legends," Thomas said.

Generally legends win championships, and, oh, Thomas and Davis-Price said those are coming too.

"I know we're going to get a few national championships with (Thomas)," said Davis-Price, the nation's No. 8-ranked running back. "Me and John running behind him? It's going to be good."

Thomas, the de facto leader of the 2019 recruiting class, watched his fellow recruits sign with LSU throughout the day: four-star outside linebacker Marcel Brooks (Marcus High, Texas); four-star guard Anthony Bradford (Muskegon High, Michigan).

Thomas did have to smile off one of his predictions: Taulia Tagovailoa, younger brother of Alabama quarterback Tua, signed with the Crimson Tide. Thomas had insisted that he felt like Taulia was coming to LSU.

"I was very confident about it," Thomas said. "But you know, him being at Alabama, his brother being there, his family loving it — I kinda knew it was going to happen, but I felt like we got him. I wish him the best. I wish everybody that didn’t sign the best, but we’re going to have to see you on the field."

And with the early signing period ending Friday, Thomas said there's still a guy left to get: Amite High's Ishmael Sopsher, the nation's No. 1 defensive tackle.

"That's really the only guy I'm thinking about right now," Thomas said.

As of Wednesday evening, Thomas and Davis-Price were among 18 LSU signees, and they both fill needs in the Tigers' offense.

Starting left guard Garrett Brumfield's eligibility is set to expire after this season, and the offensive line shuffled regularly during the regular season. Due to injuries and suspensions, LSU used seven different combinations of starting linemen. Junior college transfer Damien Lewis has started in every game at right guard and is scheduled to return next season.

LSU will lose its starting rusher, Nick Brossette, who has rushed for 922 yards and 14 touchdowns. Clyde Edwards-Helaire (626 yards, 7 touchdowns) and Lanard Fournette (106 yards, 1 touchdown) are scheduled to return.