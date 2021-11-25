LSU takes on No. 14 Texas A&M in the season finale Saturday night in Tiger Stadium. Here are the top three players to watch for the Aggies.
1. Isaiah Spiller, running back
Even though he splits time with A&M track star Devon Achane, Spiller is on the verge of a second consecutive 1,000-yard rushing season. He has 984 yards with six TDs and is averaging 5.9 yards a carry. Spiller rushed for 134 yards and a 52-yard TD vs. LSU in the rain last season.
2. DeMarvin Leal, defensive tackle
A Bednarik Award semifinalist, Leal is among the SEC leaders with a team-best 11½ tackles for loss and 7½ sacks. The 6-foot-4, 290-pounder has been a disruptive force both inside and outside in helping the Aggies rank 16th in FBS in allowing 319.8 total yards per game.
3. Antonio Johnson, cornerback
Starting all 11 games at the nickel, Johnson has been invaluable to a defense that ranks 11th nationally in giving up just 182.4 yards passing a game. Johnson is second on the team with 70 tackles, reaching double digits twice this season, and is tied for second with 8½ tackles for loss.
Sheldon Mickles