The LSU football season begins Sunday with a 6:30 p.m. kickoff against Florida State in the Caesars Superdome.
The Advocate staff has been all over the story, providing in-depth features from all angles as the Tigers attempt to make sure Brian Kelly's debut as head coach goes according to plan.
There is plenty to be determined when the two teams battle on Sunday, but here's a look at The Advocate's in-depth coverage and everything you need to know headed into the big game.
Who will be LSU's QB vs. FSU?
Scott Rabalais: There's more to Brian Kelly's silence on the QB than a 'tactical' advantage
Brian Kelly knows who his starting quarterback is going to be, but he’s not ready to share with the class.
Brian Kelly explains why he won't make his LSU QB decision public before FSU game
After weeks of evaluating a tight competition between Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels and redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier, Kelly said he knew who would start about 48 hours before Monday's news conference.
What Brian Kelly's history of managing quarterbacks tells us about LSU's competition
Kelly has a long history of using multiple quarterbacks, either because of injuries or his own decisions, and LSU might play both Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels and redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier during the season.
Brian Kelly approaches his LSU debut
What kind of offense will Mike Denbrock and Brian Kelly run at LSU? Look at their history.
History shows both coaches can produce prolific offenses with different personnel at their disposal, especially if they have multiple star wide receivers and a quarterback who is both mobile and can throw the ball deep.
Scott Rabalais: Brian Kelly's radio debut mirrors new regime's strictly business mentality
Kelly didn’t spend much time signing autographs or posing for selfies. His show generated the same vibe that his coaching regime has so far.
LSU's 'neutral-site' opener vs. Florida State: How the Sugar Bowl helped make it a reality
It took more than a little while for the Allstate Sugar Bowl to get into college football's season-opening “classic” business.
We asked you to name LSU's main football rival in the SEC. Here's what you had to say. https://t.co/1KyciwKAkQ— The Advocate (@theadvocatebr) August 31, 2022
Players to know for the LSU-FSU battle
Projecting LSU football's depth chart for the season-opening game vs. Florida State
LSU football has yet to release its depth chart, but The Advocate staff is able to put together a projected depth chart ahead of the big game.
This is the life of LSU's punt-team 'gunners' — a thankless job that's still essential to success
It’s no secret that it takes a special breed of football player to line up and play special teams.
All of LSU's specialists from last season are gone. Here's how a new group is coming together.
On this LSU team, with so many fresh faces, transfers and a remade coaching staff, the Tigers' group of specialists — one of their most dependable units for so long — will be completely new, as well.
Florida State is first up for LSU football; learn more about the Seminoles' offense, defense
The FSU offense is in capable hands with Jordan Travis, a dual-threat weapon who's amassed just more than 4,200 yards from scrimmage and 38 TDs in 23 career games.
Brian Kelly predicts this LSU freshman tight end will 'hit' like another SEC star
Predicting how LSU will fare
Breaking down why LSU could win — or lose — every game on the 2022 schedule
We examined every game on LSU's schedule to try to figure out why the Tigers could win — or lose — all of them.
Scott Rabalais: The crystal ball is cloudy for LSU's 2022 game-by-game predictions
How will the Tigers fare week-to-week? With a new staff and so many new players the guesswork going into the LSU season is elevated to an art form.
Scott Rabalais: How will Brian Kelly's first LSU team fare? We have predictions galore
Here are our local media predictions for the Tigers in 2022, 18 predictions that fell in a pretty narrow band.