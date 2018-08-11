Ed Orgeron said freshman Ja'Marr Chase, sophomore Justin Jefferson, and Texas Tech transfer Jonathan Giles started at wide receiver during Saturday's scrimmage.
The 6-1, 195-pound Chase was ranked the nation's No. 15 wide receiver by 247Sports, and as a senior at Archbishop Rummel, he caught 61 passes for 1,011 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Jefferson, a 6-2, 185-pound Destrehan High grad, caught three passes for 42 yards in Saturday's scrimmage, Orgeron said.
The 6-0, 193-pound Giles sat out last season due to NCAA transfer rules, and he led Texas Tech with 1,158 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in 2016.
On Wednesday, Orgeron said in order to fill a "void" at tight end, the coaching staff might move a bigger receiver over.
Orgeron said 6-6, 235-pound junior Stephen Sullivan, who had 11 catches, 219 yards and a touchdown in 2017, took snaps at tight end on Saturday.
"See if he can do it," Orgeron said. "See if it works."