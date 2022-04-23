John Emery Sr. was driving home one Friday last fall when his cell phone rang. He and his family had waited a week for this call, hoping they would learn the NCAA cleared his son to play football again.

Instead, the governing body of college sports confirmed John Emery Jr. was academically ineligible for the entire 2021 season, upholding a ruling that came down days before the first game.

“I need to go see my son,” Emery Sr. said.

He felt numb as he changed directions, and Emery’s father remembered his own playing days. A self-described “lazy” student in high school, his grades made him ineligible his junior year. He couldn’t play for an entire season. He understood the way his son felt.

“The pain I knew I had, I knew my son had,” Emery Sr. said. “I didn't want that. I hated that for him.”

Once he arrived at The Cook Hotel, Emery Sr. shared his own experience with his son. Despite sitting for a year, he had still played at Tennessee and Nicholls State. The future could improve, even though hope was hard to find in the moment.

As they talked outside the hotel, father and son hugged and cried while the rest of LSU’s team prepared for the home opener the next day.

Seven months later, Emery speaks like a changed man. He certainly wants to be. As he watched an entire season go by without him for the first time in his life, he looked inward and said something shifted. He talked to family members and coaches. He listened to stories. He cut friends from his life who didn’t have his best interests in mind. He started going to therapy. Over time, he learned more about himself.

“I've been trying to grow, and I did grow as a person,” Emery said. “It feels good, actually. It feels so good. I'm trying to stay focused. Everything's been working out perfectly as far as on the field and off the field. When you're doing things off the field correctly, it correlates on the field.”

As difficult as it was, perhaps the season away can finally bridge the former five-star recruit’s talent and potential. Emery has looked impressive throughout spring practice, running through tacklers to earn recognition from coaches.

Though LSU will use multiple running backs next season, Emery has a firm grasp on the starting job heading into the spring game Saturday at 1 p.m. inside Tiger Stadium. Offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock plans to make him a key figure, something that couldn’t have happened without Emery making a change.

“He's focused on what's most important, and what is most important is academics and football,” coach Brian Kelly said. “I'm really proud of the progress that he's made in my short time here. I think we're going to see him play for us this fall because of that. That's all on him. He had to make that decision.”

At first, Emery and his family tried to overturn the NCAA ruling. They hired attorney Don Jackson, who once represented former LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton, hoping to get him back on the field as soon as possible. It was supposed to finally be his breakout year after rushing for 566 yards and seven touchdowns his first two seasons.

Jackson felt hopeful at the beginning. Emery had fallen three credit hours short of NCAA requirements in the fall of 2020. Jackson argued he faced hardships when his grandmother died of cancer and his stepfather was hospitalized with COVID-19 that year. He added LSU limited the number of classes students could take over the summer when Emery tried to catch up on his coursework.

Emery continued to practice for weeks and watched games from the sideline. LSU was prepared to use him as soon as the NCAA granted a waiver. There were at least four attempts at overturning the decision by the end of September.

The NCAA never budged.

“It was embarrassing,” Emery said.

Emery sat out the rest of the season while LSU finished 6-7. He felt angry at times, frustrated that he was healthy and unable to contribute. He looked for someone to blame. Eventually, he worked on himself.

“You can't force a grown man to do something until they want to do it,” Emery’s father said. “All this here is because John wanted to do it.”

With nothing else to do but wait, Emery talked to family members and coaches, leaning on them for support. He listened more during their conversations, and their stories helped him realize his situation could have been worse. He would play again as long as he improved his academic standing.

“The people around me helped me out,” Emery said. “Of course, it had to be myself, too. I had to take that stepping stone and be able to make that change.”

At some point, Emery started going to therapy. He recognized he needed to change his priorities and shift his focus, something he already admitted he struggled with early in his career.

Though Emery hasn’t attended one since spring practice started, the sessions made him realize some people in his life weren’t helping him try to reach the NFL. He began hanging out more with his teammates.

“Therapy helped out a lot,” Emery said. “I took it for granted at first. I didn't take it seriously. It really do help. You don't know that you have so much built up inside until you get to therapy. Damn, I felt good.”

Kelly’s program also demanded accountability on the field and in the classroom, providing more structure in Emery’s life. As part of their offseason training, players had to meet for 6 a.m. team runs every Wednesday morning. Emery asked his father for wake-up calls.

“I've never gotten that phone call before,” Emery Sr. said, “and I've been getting it all semester.”

As he trained, Emery got bigger, motivated by expectations from running backs coach Frank Wilson. Emery had lost muscle during his sophomore year, his father said. This offseason he grew to 220 pounds, trying to become a power back instead of the shifty runner who avoided contact his first two seasons.

One day this spring, Emery burst through the line of scrimmage during a live contact period. He lowered his right shoulder as safety Joe Foucha lunged at his legs. Emery continued to churn his feet, broke the tackle and scored.

“I hate tackling backs like him because you really got to put your face on him,” junior cornerback Mekhi Garner said. “He's not going to go down if you just try to arm tackle him.”

There are still months before Emery’s first game in over a year. He has to get through summer school, but his father believes he’ll finish the spring semester with one of his highest GPAs at LSU, keeping him on track to play next season.

Emery knows the process hasn’t finished. He has made substantial changes in his life, but trying to improve never ends. For him, that feels as important — and directly related — to what happens on the field.

“I'm not satisfied with the person I am today,” Emery said. “I'm still continuing to grow as a person day by day.”