Jacob Phillips might not have participated in the bench press at the NFL Scouting Combine, but the drills he did complete more than made up for the decision.
The LSU linebacker scored some of the highest marks at the combine for his position in jumping drills, recording a 39-inch vertical jump — the third best at the combine for his position.
He also tied for the fifth-best linebackers broad jump, jumping for 126 inches.
Scroll below for more results.
COMBINE MEASUREMENTS/RESULTS
- Age: 20 (junior)
- Height: 6'4"
- Weight: 229 pounds
- Arms: 32 3/8"
- Weight: 10"
- 40-yard dash: 4.66 seconds (T-15)
- Bench press: DNP
- Vertical jump: 39 inches (3)
- Broad jump: 126 inches (T-5)
- 3-cone: 7.38 seconds (T-16)
- 20-yard shuttle: 4.33 seconds (14)
- 60-yard shuttle: DNP
- Prospect grade: 5.9 (backup/special teamer)
CLICK HERE FOR NFL COMBINE PAGE
CLICK HERE FOR LSU PLAYER TRACKER
LSU HIGHLIGHTS
A two-year starter at LSU, Phillips was part of the new wave of inside linebackers who made the position elite under former defensive coordinator Dave Aranda. Phillips started alongside former Butkus Award-winning linebacker Devin White in 2018, and he took his place in 2019 and led the Tigers with 113 tackles during the school's championship run.
EXPERT QUOTES
Lance Zierlein: "Phillips is a reliable option but lacks the alpha field demeanor and explosive athleticism teams look for. He has backup talent and should step into a special teams role quickly. Early tape was better than later tape as the competition level increased. He does an adequate job of handling his assignments but won't make that many plays outside of the scheme."
Ric Serritella: "With an impressive 6-4 and 233 pounds, Phillips meets the modern mold of NFL off ball backers that is going to be highly coveted throughout the process. Projecting well as a MIKE or SAM backer in a 4-3 alignment, he has the prerequisite length and movement skills to make plays outside the tackles. With nice spatial awareness, Phillips is a quick diagnoser who gets downhill at a quick rate. He is a plus athlete who can make up for any fall steps out of his stance-trigger step... He can be a feast or famine player, sometimes completely getting out of position to various motions and misdirections. Comfortability is going to be big for him through the early stages of his career. With his combination of size, length and athleticism, Phillips is a high upside linebacker prospect who could garner valuable starter minutes early on in his professional career."
Draft projection: Round 2 pick (Serritella)
The Advocate's Brooks Kubena contributed to this report