Less than a week after receiving a scholarship offer, Landon Ibieta changed his verbal commitment Tuesday night from Miami to LSU, deciding to play college football close to home.
Ibieta, a three-star wide receiver from Mandeville High School, announced the decision with a graphic posted on social media. He wrote, "Hold That Tiger."
Ibieta had committed to Miami over the summer, but the Hurricanes changed coaches, and LSU's new staff under Brian Kelly offered him a scholarship last week.
The announcement gave LSU some positive momentum heading into the beginning of the early signing period Wednesday. Ibieta is considered the No. 27 player in the state and the No. 73 wide receiver in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite.
Before Ibieta's decision, the Tigers had lost three recruits since Kelly was hired: top tight end Jake Johnson, three-star receiver Decoldest Crawford and four-star cornerback JaDarian Rhym, who flipped Tuesday evening to Auburn.