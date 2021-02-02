Sage Ryan crouched on the field turf, waiting for his brother’s movement, waiting for the lesson to begin.
A small group of football players had shown up for this voluntary workout on this Friday afternoon at Lafayette Christian Academy. A few masked family members watched from the bleachers, the same spot where people watched Ryan grow from the scrawny eighth grader who started on varsity as a slot receiver to the gifted, do-it-all five-star safety who’d sign with LSU after helping the Knights win four straight state championships.
Now, Ryan was training with comparable talent. His brother, Shakeir, is an undersized speedster who’s lived up to his Northwestern State nicknames — “Shake,” “ShakeNasty” — while returning a kickoff and a punt for touchdowns in his last two seasons in the Canadian Football League.
Keep up with Shake, Sage has been told, and the rest will be easier.
Shakeir charged toward his brother, and, after a series of deft moves, tried to jolt inside. Sage cut him off. Shakeir swiped with a hand, trying to shift back outside. Sage countered and kept pace.
The drill lasted a few seconds, a few yards. Sage is still recovering from a hamstring tweak that kept him out of LCA’s final two games; but even while taking it easy, it’s clear why those close to him say he can break into the lineup early at LSU and contribute as a true freshman during the 2021 season.
The workout ended. The brothers walked off the field, laughing. Sage motioned his hands while talking, mimicking Shakeir’s movements.
“You told me every time you do that, you go inside,” Sage said.
Shakeir grinned.
“I’m happy he caught onto that,” Shakeir said later, resting on a metal picnic table, “because that means he’s listening.”
Shakeir returns home from the CFL every November, and, after he signed a deal with Edmonton last year, the 2020 season was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic. He spent the year at his place in Breaux Bridge, helping train and prepare Sage in the final season before his much-anticipated college career.
That’s how it is here in Lafayette, where family is at the center of Sage Ryan’s football story.
He was coached at LCA by his uncle, Trev Faulk, a former LSU linebacker who played five seasons in the NFL. LSU running backs coach Kevin Faulk — the school’s all-time leading rusher and three-time Super Bowl champion — is Sage’s cousin.
Sage’s stepfather, Reggie Williams, was Kevin and Trev’s personal trainer in Baton Rouge. Williams also trained Shakeir and Sage before marrying their mother, Shekethia. The brothers still call him “Coach Reggie.”
Shekethia says Sage was always “humble” and “different,” a kid who grew up on the north side of Lafayette and noticed the homeless people on the side of the road.
“We need to pray for them,” he’d tell her. “Maybe we can buy them something to eat?”
The second son to a single mother had at times been cared for by his grandmother, fed by his aunts. They’d taught him that even when you don’t have much, there always seems to be enough to go around.
All factors combined, it now seems inevitable that the highly pursued Sage would’ve chosen to play at LSU, only an hour’s drive from a family that’s already spent dozens of Saturdays tailgating outside Tiger Stadium.
“This is home,” Sage said.
•••
Sage Ryan pulled off a black hoodie, adjusted his face covering and hustled to join his brother in the LCA weight room.
Sprawled on the floor, the hoodie's white-lettered words were visible: "Silent Success — It's a lifestyle."
That's an appropriate phrase for Sage, said Shakeir, who described his "quiet" brother as "a homebody." Sage didn't use to have an aggressive personality growing up. Quite the opposite. He started out playing soccer simply because he liked to run. He was a "mama's boy" who started playing football in the Brown Park city league at 9, and only after Trev convinced Shekethia to let him play.
An eventual five-star recruit? A Top 30 talent in the nation?
"If anyone had told me Sage would be experiencing this today, I would have laughed," Shekethia said. "I probably would have been in tears. I did not see this coming."
Neither did Shakeir. Not until he was in Canada watching an online feed of an LCA-Notre Dame game, when he saw his younger brother surge down and knock a tight end down flat.
"I saw that, and I'm like, man, he's for real," Shakeir said. "That's when I knew he's special."
Humble, shy kids sometimes may be one of the last people to realize they have a unique talent. Trev Faulk said Sage still is "almost in disbelief of it that God has blessed him this much." Sage grew into the awareness that he can take over a football game.
"I call it the 'I'm the baddest dude out here' mentality," Faulk said. "I saw that click and change over the course of the last couple of years, when he realized, 'I'm the baddest guy out here and I've got to perform that way.'"
Few players may have left the region as decorated. Sage was the versatile piece behind LCA's success: In his final two seasons, he rushed for more than 800 yards with 20 touchdowns; caught 55 passes for more than 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns; recorded two interceptions; and returned three punts for touchdowns.
He was named all-state four times, and, on Sunday, he became the first player from Lafayette Parish to be named Louisiana's Mr. Football.
LCA had a 55-7 overall record in Sage's five seasons on the team, and they won back-to-back Division IV state titles, then consecutive Division III titles when the school bumped up a level.
That second title is where things began to come into focus, on a December night in 2018 when a sophomore Sage scored three straight touchdowns in a 56-7 win over Ascension Catholic: a reception, a punt return, a pick-six. He still can see the overthrown pass, the snag he made, the open field ahead.
"I felt so fast," Sage recalled. "That's when I realized how fast I was."
His speed and versatility is what makes him a candidate to be a roving LSU safety like former All-American safeties Tyrann Mathieu and Grant Delpit. He loves "feeling free," the chances he can slant down on run plays and "just get to come hit people" — an attribute Trev Faulk likens to former LSU safety Jamal Adams.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron placed a strong emphasis on signing safeties this recruiting cycle, which comes in the wake of LSU's worst statistical season defensively in school history. A leaky secondary was routinely at the center of the problems, a consistent enough problem that provoked Orgeron to part ways with former defensive coordinator Bo Pelini after just one season and hire Daronte Jones, who has spent five years in the NFL coaching the secondary.
Sage knows he'll have to "work twice as hard" to contribute as a true freshman, especially because he won't begin training with the Tigers until he enrolls on campus in late May. But with the departure of three-year starting free safety JaCoby Stevens, there's at least one position up for grabs.
"I don't think there's anything on the back end of a defense that he can't do," Trev Faulk said.
•••
A sliding glass refrigerator hummed against the wall of the restaurant. A TV blared a news program. A masked customer stood on the diamond-patterned tiles next to what in normal times would be a buffet station. Instead, the station was sealed off by clear barrier shields. In the kitchen, Larry Ryan prepared the day's special: white rice, baked chicken, fried pork chop, Cowboy Stew.
Welcome to Shiney D's. Shekethia and Larry, her eldest brother, grew up nearly five minutes from this spot on North University Avenue.
Larry opened the restaurant in 2006, after the first of two tours in Iraq, and it's since been through plenty: a fire in 2007, a handful of hurricanes, a brief shutdown during the pandemic. But it's survived them all to be both the source and the hub of plenty of family gatherings over the years.
This is where the family returned to pick up food on Oct. 31 — the day Sage Ryan committed to LSU, a pledge he made official on the first day of the NCAA's early signing period.
There was some irony involved on a day celebrating their star athlete's impending departure on his own: Sage hardly knows how to cook at all. Right now, he said he'd settle for learning something simple like rice and gravy. He won't get as ambitious as a gumbo. His mother laughed and said he still doesn't know how to cook an egg.
The Faulk-Ryan family is one that has relied on each other. Mary Faulk had seven children in two marriages. They came from "humble beginnings," Shekethia says, but they had a close family with cousins that were more like siblings. Shekethia and Trev were the youngest, and, because the older siblings had moved out by the time they grew up, they were the closest.
Trev acted like an older brother although he was younger, Shekethia said. He became "like a father" to Shakeir, who was born during her freshman year at Southern. She moved back home and graduated from UL, and, through the support of her family, willed her way to a foundation by the time Sage and his younger brother, Sky, were born.
"It was definitely a struggle early on," Shekethia said. "I knew I wanted to set great examples for them and let them know that hard work definitely pays off."
Trev always prayed with her and encouraged her with the kids, Shekethia said, and he was "a part of their journey from Day 1." And when Trev's playing career ended and he moved back to Lafayette, he began mentoring and coaching and training the Ryan brothers.
Sage has seen the closeness in his family at their usual New Year's parties, when Trev and Shekethia team up in games of Taboo and generally win.
"We're all just in it together," Sage said.
But when the scholarship letters started to roll in for Sage, Shekethia said her brother "stayed out of it." He knew he was biased toward LSU and wanted Sage to make the decision on his own.
"'I am not going to him and I am not getting involved,'" Shekethia remembers Trev saying. "'As much as I hate to, I will stay out out of it.'"
A family connection still was a major factor in choosing LSU, Sage said. LSU defensive backs coach Corey Raymond took the initial lead on his recruitment, and he knew he'd be joining family when Kevin Faulk was hired as the running backs coach last year.
In what Sage described as "a crazy week," he put off thinking about the decision until after a Friday night game against Notre Dame. His mother prayed with him that night and told him he'd know which team he'd choose when he woke up in the morning.
On the day Sage committed, Trev wore his LSU jersey. Not because he knew. He wore it for good luck. Emotion charged through the entire family when Sage made his decision known. They're planning their future trips to Tiger Stadium, just like the days when the Faulks first played there.
"It was just really fun times," Shekethia said. "So we’re excited for those moments again.”