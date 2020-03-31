For months Joe Burrow to the Bengals at the top of the NFL draft has been one of the few things set in stone, even as a coronavirus pandemic undid the best laid plans for a Las Vegas event.

But the asset-rich Miami Dolphins remain intent on chipping away at a bit of that, according to report from xxx of the Miami Herald.

"The Dolphins, as you have read in this space, will make an attempt at that opportunity at some point," writes Dolphins columnist Armando Salguero, who initially reported the team's interest earlier in the month. "It ... could be in vain because the Cincinnati Bengals are said to highly value the No. 1 pick."

There's been no indication the Bengals, in Burrow's home state of Ohio and in dire need of a quarterback, would move the pick, but if any team could get them to the table, it'd be the Bengals.

The Dolphins own three first-round picks, Nos. 5, 18 and 26, and two second-round picks among their nine total picks in top four rounds of the 2020 draft. They also own an extra first- and second-round picks in the 2021 draft, all of which could be worked into a monster deal to move up those four spots to No. 1.

The Bengals own all seven of their original picks, but no additional ones in either of those drafts.

If Cincinnati did move that pick, it'd join a select number of teams that have done so. The most recent such trade came in 2016 when the then-St. Louis Rams moved up from No. 15 to No. 1 to draft quarterback Jared Goff.

In that trade the Rams gave the Titans the No. 15 (xx), No. 43 and No. 45 picks in that year's draft, along with the Rams' first- and third-round picks in 2017. The Rams also received a 4th- and a 6th-round pick for that year.

That draft was also notable because the Philadelphia Eagles made a blockbuster trade of their own to move up to No. 2 to select quarterback Carson Wentz.

In that deal the Eagles handed over the 2016 No. 8 pick to the Cleveland Browns, along with the No. 77 and No. 100 picks, along with a 2017 first-round pick and 2018 second-round pick.

Whether a big enough package to make a similar trade in the 2020 draft remains to be seen, but at least one NFL analyst thinks it won't be necessary.

Former NFL running back Maurice Jones-Drew released his latest mock draft on Tuesday, with a few surprises that included the Bengals choosing Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert at No. 1 overall.

He also projected the Los Angeles Chargers trading up from No. 6 to No. 2 with the Redskins, but using that pick to select Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. He then had the New York Giants trading up to No. 3 to select Ohio State EDGE rusher Chase Young, and the Lions using the No. 4 to choose Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown.

Those trades all combined to hand the Dolphins Burrow at No. 5 in his mock draft, landing the Heisman winner by simply staying put.

If Burrow did fall in the draft, it could be due in part to a lack of opportunity to show off his craft in workouts for teams at the top of the draft. After LSU's extended run to a College Football Playoff title, Burrow opted to skip on-field workouts at the NFL's scouting combine with plans to work out at LSU's pro day on April 3. That, along with virtually all other events, has been cancelled.

LSU is expected to see a large number of players drafted, including multiple first-round picks.

The draft is scheduled to take place beginning on April 23, likely remotely as all public events originally scheduled around the Las Vegas draft event have been canceled.

