LSU punter Zach Von Rosenberg (38) celebrates LSU at the end of the first half of LSU's football game against Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday Nov. 9, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

LSU senior punter Zach Von Rosenberg has been named to the Ray Guy Award watch list, given annually to the nation's top punter, the Augusta Sports Council announced Wednesday.

The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Zachary High graduate punted only 40 times in LSU's national championship season in 2019, and 18 fell within the 20-yard line.

LSU ranked 43rd nationally with a 42.83 punting average in 2019, a dip from when it ranked 26th nationally with a 43.12 punting average in 2018.

Before coming to LSU in 2016, Von Rosneberg spent six years as a pitcher in the Pittsburgh Pirates' minor league system.

Von Rosenberg, whose longest punt was 65 yards against Louisiana Tech in 2018, is one of 19 punters nationally who have been named to the Ray Guy watch list, an award that has never been won by an LSU punter since it debuted in 2000.

LSU watch list count

Biletnikoff Award (nation's most outstanding receiver)Ja'Marr Chase, Terrace Marshall

Butkus Award (nation's top linebacker): Damone Clark, Jabril Cox

Lou Groza Award (nation's top placekicker): Cade York

Nagurski Trophy (defensive player of the year)Tyler Shelvin, JaCoby Stevens, Derek Stingley

Outland Trophy (nation's top interior lineman)Tyler Shelvin

Ray Guy Award (nation's top punter): Zach Von Rosenberg

Thorpe Award (nation's top defensive back)JaCoby Stevens, Derek Stingley

