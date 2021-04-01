Ingrid Lindblad walked right past the courtesy shuttle to take players on the long stretch from the ninth green to the 10th tee Thursday at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Evans, Georgia. She had just made a double bogey.

“She was pretty hot about that,” said her LSU golf coach, Garrett Runion.

Lindblad had just hit her worst drive of the week on the par-5 ninth hole well right and ended up blading a bunker shot over the green and took a 7. The score dropped the LSU sophomore to 4-over par midway through the second round of the second Augusta National Women’s Amateur and had her drifting toward the 36-hole cut.

Then, just like that, Lindblad went from steaming to soaring.

She birdied three of her first four holes on the back nine at 10, 12 and 13, added another birdie on 16 and one more on 18, another par 5. A 5 under 31 on the back nine gave the native of Halmstad, Sweden, a 2 under 70 and a share of the lead at 1 under 143 going into Saturday’s final round as the event moves 15 miles east to its namesake venue, home of the Masters tournament.

“She just started hitting quality shots and made the putts,” said Runion, who followed Lindblad from behind the gallery ropes.

“After nine I thought it would be tough to shoot even par on the back and she shoots 5 under.”

Lindblad, 20, ranked No. 4 in the world entering the tournament, is tied for the lead with 17-year old Rose Zhang from Irvine, California, the world’s No. 1 women’s amateur. They have a one-stroke lead over American Auston Kim of Vanderbilt and Arizona State golfer Olivia Mehaffey of Northern Ireland, who shot a 3 under 69 Friday for the best round of the tournament so far.

The low 30 scores made it to the final round, but all the tournament entrants will be able to play a practice round Friday at Augusta National. Saturday’s final round will be televised at 11 a.m. on NBC.