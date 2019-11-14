The status of right tackle Austin Deculus and safety Kary Vincent Jr. remains undetermined as No. 1 LSU approaches its game Saturday night against Ole Miss.
It does not appear Deculus will play against the Rebels, coach Ed Orgeron said Thursday evening, but the Tigers have not ruled him out. Deculus has not practiced this week. On Wednesday, Orgeron said he might miss multiple games.
Without Deculus, who has started every game this season, the Tigers have used senior Badara Traore at right tackle during practices. Traore started one game, the season-opener against Georgia Southern.
"It's been up-and-down all week whether he's going to play," Orgeron said of Deculus. "Right now, we're not planning on playing him. But if something happened, he could be an emergency. That's right now. We still have 48 hours."
Meanwhile, Vincent practiced for the first time this week on Wednesday. He limped off the field twice last weekend against Alabama. Starting at nickel safety, Vincent has recorded 29 tackles this season with one interception.
"I think he'll be available for the game," Orgeron said. "I don't know if he's going to be full speed, but we're going to see. There's still time left. He's not full speed yet."