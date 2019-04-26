TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Gavin Dugas hardly seemed to contain his excitement.

Before LSU opened a three-game series against Alabama on Friday evening, Dugas went through warmups with the No. 15 Tigers. Batting practice. Ground balls. Running the bases.

Dugas had done some of this the past few weeks, but for the first time since late February, doctors had cleared hm to play in a game.

“Oh,” Dugas said. “I feel ready.”

One month ago, the freshman infielder slung his arms over the dugout railing at Alex Box Stadium, wearing sweats and a splint on his left hand. He had torn a ligament in his thumb during his first start Feb. 24 against Bryant.

Full of adrenaline, Dugas did not notice the injury until the end of the game, when he looked down and saw his thumb was swollen. Coach Paul Mainieri found out two days later, the sight of Dugas in the training room surprising him as he walked past.

After undergoing surgery, Dugas missed eight weeks. He itched to return, disappointed that he was missing so much of his freshman season. He tried to learn while he watched LSU play without him.

“It was a shell shock at the beginning,” Dugas said. “I've learned a lot through the process of getting through rehab and being around the game as much as I can.”

Dugas came back slowly, first running the bases, then hitting and fielding ground balls. When LSU faced a slew of left-handed starting pitchers, Mainieri wished he had Dugas, who went 3 for 5 with a double and two RBIs before the injury.

About two weeks ago, Dugas found out doctors would clear him to play against Alabama. As he approached his return, excitement built inside him.

“He's been hitting the ball in batting practice with amazing authority,” Mainieri said. “We got him a few live at-bats and he handled those well.”

Mainieri considered starting Dugas as the designated hitter against Alabama, saying there was a "good chance" he would be in the starting lineup.

Mainieri wanted to see what Dugas was capable of, but as the Crimson Tide started a right-handed pitcher, Mainieri started left-handed hitter CJ Willis as the designated hitter, leaving Dugas on the bench.

Still, Dugas' return gave LSU a full bench for the first time since his injury. As the Tigers warmed up, they had every position player for the first time since Dugas got hurt.

"It's been a learning experience," Dugas said. "A lot of adrenaline, a lot of excitement has been building up."