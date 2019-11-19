After another busy Saturday of top 25 upsets, the third week of the College Football Playoff rankings will be released Tuesday night.

No. 1 LSU is expected to maintain its top spot after taking care of business against Ole Miss. The real mystery is whether the selection committee decides to drop No. 5 Alabama after starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was ruled out for the remainder of the season after fracturing and dislocating his hip.

How to watch:

Time: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN's website and the ESPN App

With a win Saturday, LSU will clinch its spot in the SEC title game against Georgia, currently No. 4 in the committee's rankings.

More LSU football news:

LSU's Derrick Dillon accepts invite to play in longest running college football all-star game LSU wide receiver Derrick Dillon has accepted an invitation to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl, the all-star game's officials announced Mond…

3 hours of film review and no yelling: That's how Ed Orgeron healed his defense after Ole Miss A younger Ed Orgeron may have dug into his players after the defensive breakdown that occurred in Mississippi on Saturday, when LSU surrendere…

Joe Burrow Q&A: LSU quarterback on leadership, pocket presence, giving teammates the 'look' Quarterback Joe Burrow answered questions from reporters on Monday afternoon, two days after he had broken the school record for passing yards in a season and led LSU to a win over Ole Miss.