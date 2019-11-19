cfp.trophy.jpg

The CFP national championship trophy

 College Football Playoff

After another busy Saturday of top 25 upsets, the third week of the College Football Playoff rankings will be released Tuesday night.

No. 1 LSU is expected to maintain its top spot after taking care of business against Ole Miss. The real mystery is whether the selection committee decides to drop No. 5 Alabama after starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was ruled out for the remainder of the season after fracturing and dislocating his hip.

How to watch:

Time: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN's website and the ESPN App

With a win Saturday, LSU will clinch its spot in the SEC title game against Georgia, currently No. 4 in the committee's rankings.

