Bracketology experts are split on where they project LSU basketball for the NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers (24-5) have won seven of their last eight games, including two wins this past week against SEC opponents Texas A&M and Alabama.

LSU moved up to three spots to No. 10 in the last AP rankings, which were released Monday.

Here's where LSU is projected to be seeded to the NCAA Tournament:

Jerry Palm, CBS Sports: 2 seed, West Regional (Tulsa, Oklahoma)

Teamrankings.com: 2 seed (8 overall), (no regional noted)

Chris Dobbertean, Bloggingthebracket.com: 3 seed, (9 overall), (Tulsa, Oklahoma)

USA Today: 3 seed, West Regional (Tulsa, Oklahoma)

Kerry Miller, Bleacher Report: 3 seed, East Regional (Jacksonville, Florida)

Joe Lunardi, ESPN: 4 seed, East Regional (Hartford, Connecticut)

Jason Lisk, The Big Lead: 4 seed, East Regional (Hartford, Connecticut)

LSU plays at Florida on Wednesday then hosts Vanderbilt on Saturday to conclude the regular season.

The Tigers' are ranked in the top 10 for the first time in 12 seasons.