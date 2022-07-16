It’s the morning after Arizona’s victory in the NCAA Tucson regional in June 2021, and freshman Jacob Berry is in the batting cage by 6:30 a.m.
Despite the Wildcats sweeping the competition to advance to a super regional, Berry had gone 2 for 14 at the plate.
That was uncharacteristic for the National Collegiate Freshman of the Year, and he needed some help. So he texted his coach, Jay Johnson.
“Can we hit?” it read.
Johnson accepted, then asked when. That's when he found out Berry was already there.
Thirteen months later, Johnson chuckles when recalling the story.
“This guy is built different,” Johnson said about Berry. “By 8 o’clock, we’re up in the cages and we worked about 30 minutes and he was right back on track. I walked out of there smiling like, ‘This dude is going to go off this weekend.’ ”
That’s what it takes to become a top pick in the Major League Baseball draft, which is slated to start at 6 p.m. Sunday. According to MLB Pipeline, Berry is projected as the No. 7 overall pick, the “switch-hitting version” of 2019 first-rounder Andrew Vaughn, who now is a regular starter for the Chicago White Sox. Both Berry and infielder Cade Doughty are Tigers who expect to hear their name called on the first day of the draft.
Berry ended up going off in that 2021 super regional, batting .385 with two homers and six RBIs as the Wildcats advanced to the College World Series.
Although his one-year stint at LSU didn’t take him back to Omaha, Berry still regards the move as one of the best decisions of his life. He knew it from the moment he walked into Alex Box Stadium for his first game on Feb. 18 against Maine.
“Going out on opening night and just hearing the whole crowd roar and everything like that is one of the coolest moments I think I’ll ever have,” said Berry, who hit .370 with 15 home runs and 48 RBIs during his one season in Baton Rouge. “It’s freezing on opening night, but I remember the whole stadium erupting as soon as we took the field.”
Berry is in line to become LSU's first pick to go in the first round since right-hander Alex Lange was chosen No. 30 overall by the Chicago Cubs in 2017.
Scouts say it's Berry’s ability to hit with power that makes him a highly-touted prospect. The knock on him has been his defensive skills, which those same scouts believe can improve through coaching in the minor leagues. Berry played both third base and right field for the Tigers and committed seven errors.
Berry held a .630 slugging percentage against right-handed pitching in his career while his slugging percentage against left-handers was .436. He hit .345 in college against lefties and .379 against right-handers.
His dad Perry Berry taught him to switch hit after the elder Berry struggled at the plate for much of his career in the minor leagues. He knew exactly why he struggled, and he knew what would make a difference in his son's career.
“I always struggled with off-speed breaking balls that would move away from me, and I felt like if you can just learn how to be a decent switch hitter, it plays to your advantage,” Perry said.
Berry, who is naturally right-handed, learned from a young age how to switch hit, but it took longer for him to embrace it.
“He would get into a tight game and a big situation and he felt more comfortable right-handed, so he would just turn back over and hit right-handed,” Perry said.
Jacob Berry still remembers the advice of one of his club coaches, Jackie Tucker, whose sons Cole and Carson Tucker both were first-round MLB draft selections in 2014 and 2020, respectively.
“I think it was at 12 or 13 when he said, ‘Hey, if you’re going to do this, you have to do it in full, you can’t just half-ass it,’ ” Berry said. “That’s when I bought into it on a regular basis.”
The buy-in paid off. Berry is projected by ESPN to go No. 5 to the Washington Nationals; No. 8 by MLB.com to the Minnesota Twins; No. 6 by CBS Sports to the Miami Marlins; and No. 15 by The Athletic to the San Diego Padres.
But he also credits his move to the SEC as something that made him a more dynamic hitter.
“I went to the best conference in college baseball and I had a great time playing in different atmospheres – I could’ve stayed in the Pac-12 and had another great year and better stats,” Berry said. “But I went and challenged myself in the SEC and I didn’t have a great year, but a good year – I definitely showed I’m one of the best hitters in the country.”
Doughty, who is No. 55 on MLB Pipeline’s list of Top 200 prospects, is projected as the Tiger who will be drafted behind Berry. He hit .298 last season with 15 home runs and a team-high 19 doubles.
Doughty suffered a shoulder injury in the final game of the Vanderbilt series in May only to return for the NCAA Hattiesburg regional, where he was voted to the all-tournament team after hitting .444 (8 for 18) with three home runs and six RBIs.
Doughty also had two regular-season weekends in a row that displayed he's clutch. He delivered game-winning hits against Missouri (RBI single in the 10th) and Georgia (two-run home run in the ninth).
He did it again in the regional, hitting a two-run home run in the 10th inning against Southern Mississippi for the Tigers' only win against the Golden Eagles.
“If we can score a run or two more in that regional, he's hands down the MVP,” Johnson said of Doughty. “Whether it was that or the walk-off homer against Georgia or big series and clutch times against Vanderbilt — he has that knack. I think what allows him to do that is he has a unique ability to just focus on his job regardless of what the situation is or what's going on around him.”
Doughty’s versatility in the field is also working for him — after playing mostly third base in 2021, then starting most games at second base with a brief period at shortstop in 2022. Doughty did commit the second-most errors on the team (14), but scouts see him as a second baseman who can get the job done with average range and quick hands.
Doughty is a projected second-round pick by most media outlets.